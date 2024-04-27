Peotone native becomes first female WCIA news director -- PRINT ONLY

For the first time in WCIA’s 70-year history, a woman is leading the newsroom.

Peotone native Maggie Hockenberry took the reins Aug. 7, 2023, which also happened to be her birthday.

“I want this opportunity to show other women in this building and other women pursuing this industry — if you put in the hard work, it’s possible,” she said.

On the subject of birthdays, Hockenberry found out about the promotion on her mom’s birthday, so it’s like the gift that keeps on giving.

A 2010 graduate of Peotone High School, Hockenberry studied journalism at Eastern Illinois University. Upon graduation, she took a job as a reporter in the Champaign-based WCIA newsroom.

She said journalism was “a natural career” she’d go into because she always has been curious.

“I use my degree every single day in my career; to me, that’s a really cool thing to say.”

During her nearly 10 years at WCIA, she has gone by the name Maggie Hockenberry. With her promotion, she has switched over to her married name, Maggie Grinestaff.

The news director lives in Monticello with her husband and their 3-year-old son, Gibson.

While a mom at home, she also provides a maternal presence at work.

“I’m the mom of the newsroom, it’s just my natural instinct,” she said.

<strong>HOCKENBERRY AT WCIA</strong>

After reporting for three years, Hockenberry then moved into a noon anchor role for two years. When the position of assignment editor became available, she threw her hat into the ring, as she thought, “I might like the control of deciding what content we cover.”

After a year in that role, she was promoted to assistant news director, a position she’d hold during the pandemic.

She took some time off when her son was born in 2019, then returned to work a week before COVID-19 shut most everything down.

“I spent a year running the newsroom from home,” she said, noting her assistant news director promotion had taken effect that week.

Fast forward to the post-pandemic world and the former news director announced he’d be leaving come August. Hockenberry again threw her hat into the ring, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Rather, she made history with the designation of being the first woman to run the newsroom.

Hockenberry said she’s excited “to know that now, it’s not a Boys’ Club anymore. I’m going to do all the things that they were capable of and, hopefully, more. All with a female influence.”

She explained her mom was a working mother, and “she was amazing 100%.” This, she said, has been an example that has inspired her to push herself further.

“I’ve always joked that, since taking on this manager role, I’ve got to get to the top,” she said.

<strong>LOOKING AHEAD</strong>

While it’s exciting to be the first woman in this position, the main focus is about doing the job to the best of one’s ability. She said “it still feels surreal” to be leading the team of about 40 people.

“I’m just excited to lead the team that I care so much about,” she said. “I feel like I’ve always had a good relationship with my team, and this just takes it to the next level.”

When the excitement of her first day cooled down, she reached out to her college news director, who she said was a big influence.

“I sent her an email to say ‘thank you’ and say she opened so many doors me.”

Of her first day, Hockenberry said she was busy moving into her new office and making the space her own.

“Sitting in the [director] chair and just thinking of how I’ve gotten to this point in my career has been a really cool feeling,” she said. “I can’t wait to see what the future brings.”