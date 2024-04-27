Lucille Hayes has been a community pillar in Pembroke for over 100 years

How do you define an exemplary teacher?

Educator, second mother, mentor, leader. One who acquires knowledge and values. Someone who loves children, knows their subject matter, challenges their students, teaches lifelong lessons, has excellent communication skills, someone who has prepared themselves.

Someone who has patience and creative, organized, critical thinking skills as well as high expectations, positive attitude/outlook, develops a sense of belonging, respects diverse talents, and ways of encouraging active learning, communicating high expectations and has a personal touch.

I could go on and on.

Yet, a good teacher is our hero.

Often, we wait too late to give people their flowers and the recognition they truly deserve while they still are living. Teachers’ salaries fall short of their real worth. Yet they choose a career of shaping and molding lives.

There’s a negative slogan that asks: “Can anything good come out of Pembroke?” My reply is always, “Yes.”

Pembroke has a purpose for many families. Pembroke has rich soil and beautiful, hardworking people. The community is replete with generations of residents who made the best of what little they had.

In other words, they survived — on bare necessities — while finding time to cherish loved ones.

I recently visited Pembroke and spent the afternoon with Ms. Lucille Hayes. It was filled with laughs and shared memories.

Lucille Hayes is truly special. She neither looks nor acts like a woman who, on March 19, turned 103 years of age. She was radiant, poised, well-spoken, walked with a purpose, a sound mind, and continues to live life to the fullest. She loves the community in which she was born, taught school and continues to reside.

Pembroke has had many visitors, such as former 44th President of the United States Barack Obama and Civil Rights Activist the Rev. Jesse Louis Jackson.

Lucille continues to lead by example; providing for those in need, was a second mother in her classroom, molded minds and always gave encouragement and inspiration.

<strong>A JOURNEY TO TEACH</strong>

Lucille always wanted to be a teacher. She wanted to make a difference, mold, shape and teach young people. She wanted to see change in the world.

Education was much different than today. Hayes always stressed the importance of “one-on-one with each student.”

“I lived, attended church, bought groceries and worked where the children would see me on a regular basis. I believe children need a relationship with their teacher more than just in the classroom,” Hayes said.

“Relationships are based on trust, caring and a commitment to each student. Teachers had a close bond. My friends, the late, Lillie Ford and Willa White, exchanged suggestions, ideas; it was always a conversation about making teaching essential for the students. We had so much in common some today would call it strict, some would call it love. We all wanted the best for our students.”

Hayes has bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Olivet Nazarene University. Her career began in 1948, in Pembroke Township, first starting as a substitute teacher and later a first-grade teacher. She retired after 14 years as principal of the former George Washington Carver Elementary School. Her entire educational career was spent in the Pembroke Consolidated School District 259.

The children who entered her classroom knew it was a learning environment.

“The children knew my zero tolerance for bad behavior. It was a time when you had a certain look the children knew not to test you,” she said.

She remembers the days when there were no computers, cellular phones or social media. Children wanted to play outdoors and interact with classmates.

<strong>STUDENT SUCCESS</strong>

Lucille has been blessed to live long enough to see the success of some of her students. Mark Hodge, retired United States Marine, now serves as mayor for the village of Hopkins Park; Alpha Brady, executive director of American Bar Association; and Helena Brady-Rogers, membership engagement manager of National Association of Women Lawyers, and so many other former students of Hayes and so many others who have gone on to lead successful careers.

Alpha Brady was a first-grader many years ago, yet she recalls the gentleness of Hayes to a quiet, shy first-grader.

“Her kindness, teaching laid a foundation for my lifelong love of reading and learning and my inquisitiveness about life and all its wonderful experiences and challenges, also her kindness and gentle touch is something that I attempt to emulate in my interactions — both personal and professional,” Brady said.

“As a community icon, Ms. Hayes stands as that individual [who] comprises the community. And while I no longer reside in Pembroke, I believe her [in] beautiful presence of encouragement and light for the community.”

Brady-Rogers recalled, “Ms. Hayes was a good teacher — nice and in control of her classroom.

“Having a strong academic foundation is really important for children in order for them to be successful later in life.

“As I look at my life’s journey through grade school, high school, college and my personal life, I feel that my strong early educational foundation fostered strong developmental skills and effective learning habits to help navigate through life challenges. I’m sure that I can give credit to Ms. Hayes for helping to build foundations, so I am thankful for her presence in my early life.”

I reached out to Myrna Brady to make contact with her daughters, Alpha and Helena. The pleasant conversation with Myrna was so inspiring; she informed me she had given birth to six daughters, two who are deceased — the oldest and the youngest.

“All my children had degrees; I was motivated to get my degree; I didn’t want to be the only one without a degree,” she said. “I went back to school, and, at the tender age of 78, and received my bachelor’s degree from Governor’s State University.”

Her husband, the late Hezekiah Brady, was a pioneer in the Pembroke area as well.

<strong>LOVE AT FIRST SIGHT</strong>

Lucille Margaert Greenly Hayes was born to William and Bessie Greenly.

Her parents had five children: three boys and two girls. Lucille is the last survivor. They lived on a farm with no electricity, no running water, no gas. Meals were cooked on a wood-burning stove. Lucille’s brothers were responsible for cutting the wood.

They had a garden and raised hens and chickens.

Lucille fell in love with and married Robert Hayes. They joined in holy matrimony Dec. 22, 1942, in Lowell, Ind.

“It was love at first sight,” she said.

They welcomed two children, a son and a daughter. Her daughter resides in Houston, Texas. Her son is deceased.

Robert would travel from Chicago to visit his grandfather, introduced by her brother. Lucille continues to live in the home her husband and father built some 70 years ago.

The Hayeses were grounded in Pembroke. Robert was a great-great grandchild of Joseph “Pap” Tetter, one of the original settlers of the black community of Hopkins Park after the Civil War. Robert retired from Kankakee State’s Attorney’s Office after 13 years as a certified legal assistant and investigation agent, was a fourth-generation resident of Pembroke Township, township supervisor, former fire department chief, truant officer for Pembroke School District and former Kankakee County Planning Commissioner.

Hayes is a member of the Sacred Heart Parish in Pembroke, and she continues to help her community in many facets. She’s a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International and Retired Teachers Association. She enjoys reading, sewing and remains active, spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Hayes not only taught her students how to read — she taught them how to live life.

Much admiration and appreciation for every past, present and future teacher.

Carol Wills recalls, in January 1981, she was hired by the Pembroke Consolidated School District 259 as a secretary/bookkeeper. In that position she worked for two beautiful Black women — Dr. Barbara J. Howery, Chapter I Director, and Lucille Hayes, Principal for the George Washington Carver School that housed preschool and kindergartens. Her task was to work for Lucille Hayes in the morning from 8 a.m. to noon and for Dr. Howery from 1-4 p.m.

“I was a little nervous my first day at Carver because I didn’t know Ms. Hayes or any of the staff,” Wills said. “But the first thing I noticed about Ms. Hayes was her kind and gentle spirit. My nervousness soon left and I was made to feel welcome and at ease.

“Her mannerism and temperament never changed. She always exhibited an excellent and considerate disposition with staff, children and parents. Nevertheless, her compassion extended beyond the school and into the community as well.”

According to Carol, “whenever a child would come to school without proper clothing especially in the winter months, [Hayes] made sure they did not go home that way.

“In those four years working with Ms. Hayes I never once saw her raise her voice or argue with any of the teachers, staff, or parents. She always displayed a calm and pleasant spirit.

“When I first started working at Carver, one of the things I had to get adjusted to was the first day of school. Because for some of the children it was their first time being away from their mothers. So, of course, there were lots of tears and cries of ‘I want my mommy.’ I was a nervous wreck, but Ms. Hayes was always cool, calm, and collected. As I observed her motherly skills with the children. I learned to overcome my first-day jitters.

“Even though Ms. Hayes was my supervisor, she didn’t make me feel like a subordinate. We often talked about families, life experiences, our faith in God despite the fact that she was a Catholic and I was Baptist we never argue about religion.

“My time at Carver was a blessing. I grew to love working with Ms. Hayes, the teachers and staff, and I truly loved working with children. I remember reading a poem once that said people always come into your life for a reason, a season and a lifetime.

“I truly believe the reason I worked alongside Ms. Hayes for that season in my life was to help me grow spiritually in developing that calm and gentle spirit, and so much more. I will always have a lifetime of beautiful memories working at George Washington Carver School.

“I thank God for allowing this charming and remarkable Black woman to be a part of my life. I pray God’s continued blessings upon her as she recently celebrated her 103rd birthday.”

Village of Hopkins Park Mayor Mark Hodge also had memories to share of his former teacher.

“Mrs. Hayes has consistently served as a shining example of hard work, integrity, and honor,” he said. “Always impeccably dressed and meticulously groomed, she dedicated herself to the betterment of the community and the education of its children. Not only did she excel in her professional endeavors, but she also prioritized her family, actively participating in activities with her husband, children, and grandchildren.

“One vivid memory that stands out is the upkeep of her yard—her well-manicured grass and trees set an exemplary standard for the entire neighborhood.

“I recall a few years back sitting in Ms. Hayes living room chatting and I asked her how long she had lived in Pembroke. She replied, ‘Mark I have lived in Pembroke for one- hundred and-one years, I was born and raised here all my life.’ At that moment I just wondered about all she had witnessed good and bad in the community. The newspaper articles and books that had been written about Pembroke’s history was sitting encapsulated in this beautiful flower just a few feet away from me. What an honor and privilege.

“Ms. Hayes holds a special place in my heart, not only as a teacher, but also as a cherished mentor and role model.

“Lucille Hayes profoundly influenced the trajectory of my career. As the epitome of a compassionate educator, she instilled in me, and countless others, a sense of hard work, belonging, and self-worth during our time at Pembroke School District #259. Whether in her role as teacher or principal, her gentle demeanor and unwavering support created an atmosphere of warmth, security, and encouragement.

“Her innate ability to listen attentively served as a source of inspiration, urging me and numerous others to strive for excellence.

“With a warm smile, she motivated children in her class to complete tasks at hand, fostering a positive and productive environment. Despite the challenges of my upbringing in Pembroke, where many families relied on government assistance and secondhand clothing, Ms. Hayes ensured that within the school walls, we all felt valued and cherished. Regardless of our backgrounds, she treated each student as royalty, fostering a spirit of equality and inclusivity.

“Ms. Hayes not only impacted my academic journey and career path, but she also served as a neighbor during my formative years. This proximity allowed for deeper interactions, further cementing her role as a mentor and guiding influence in my life.

“Ms. Hayes stands as a pillar of strength within our community. In my role as Mayor, she has been a steadfast source of encouragement and support. I attribute this to her profound understanding, having witnessed firsthand the challenges faced by her late husband, Robert Hayes, former Pembroke Township Supervisor. Drawing from her wealth of experience and wisdom, Ms. Hayes has offered invaluable advice and inspiration. Her commitment to advocating for essential infrastructure, such as the natural gas line, was evident when she accompanied me via-zoom to the Illinois House floor. There, she passionately shared her personal story with State Representatives and Senators, detailing the hardships of growing up in Pembroke without adequate infrastructure for heating and cooking.

“Thanks in part to Ms. Hayes’ advocacy efforts, HB 3404 successfully passed both the House and Senate chambers before being signed into law by the governor. Today, the Pembroke natural gas line stands as a testament to her dedication and commitment, alongside that of many others in the community.

“On behalf of the community and myself, I want to say thank you Lucille Hayes, job well done.”