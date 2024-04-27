Iroquois County Fair youth hit the Springfield stage -- PRINT ONLY

Daily Journal staff report

Iroquois County youth hit the spotlight in Springfield earlier this year.

Iroquois County Fair youth took the stage at the capitol’s Crowne Plaza on Jan. 13, as The Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs held its annual convention and statewide talent show.

Kate Sabol, daughter of Michael and Crissy Sabol, and Ellie Simpson, daughter of Troy and Amy Simpson, all of Watseka, were winners of the Iroquois County Fair 2023 talent show’s junior division and received ninth place out of 23 entries at the state level with their humorous piano duet, “Bluegrass Bounce.” Their piano teacher is Pat Neal, of Watseka.

Iroquois County Fair 2023 senior division talent show winner, Julia Hilgeman, of Chebanse, and recent graduate of Clifton Central High School, rocked the place with her rendition of “You Give Love a Bad Name” and received fourth place out of 20 entries.

First runner up in the senior division was an Iroquois County teen who was the first-place winner in the Fairbury Fair. Lexi Willms, the daughter of Daniel and Karina Willms, of Clifton, wowed the judges with a piano solo. Willms also studies under Neal.

The Iroquois County Fair is set for July 16-21. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.iroquoiscofair.com" target="_blank">iroquoiscofair.com</a>.