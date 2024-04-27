Area native Gleeson pens book with legendary Dick Vitale

There’s a case to be made that no one in sports media has a voice as synonymous with college basketball as broadcasting legend Dick Vitale, or, as he’s better known, Dicky V.

And when vocal cord cancer stripped Vitale of his loudly enthusiastic voice, it was a local native, award-winning journalist-turned-mental health therapist Scott Gleeson, who helped him put that passionate voice into writing.

Gleeson, a 2007 Tri-Point graduate, and Vitale recently released their book, “Until My Last Breath: Fighting Cancer With My Young Heroes.” A former award-winning college basketball reporter at USA Today, Gleeson spent a dozen years with the newspaper, building a relationship with Vitale along the way. One of his final projects there was a profile on Vitale, with which the idea first was brought up that the pair could work on a book.

“When I spent time with him and his family, I really got a chance to know the man,” Gleeson said of Vitale. “He kind of lofted the idea toward the end of my trip. He said, ‘I really want to write a story about my battle with cancer.’

“He just kind of threw the idea out there: ‘Maybe you could write it,’ and my ears perked up.”

The two made it official with their contract in June 2023 to get together for a book, one that, at the time, was planned to be about Vitale’s bouts he won against both melanoma and lymphoma. But that next month, Vitale was hit with a third cancer diagnosis, vocal cord cancer.

That left Gleeson to channel Vitale’s voice through old recording clips, pairing it with written messages in real time, including an impressive number of text messages from the 84-year-old Vitale, to formulate the words for their book.

And through those stories shared during the years, Gleeson realized there was something vital for Vitale that was missing from their book — the young superheroes in Vitale’s life.

The book evolved to include young childhood cancer survivors Vitale met, whether through his own cancer battles or while using his celebrity to raise money to end pediatric cancer. Gleeson spent a week with a dozen different childhood cancer survivors and their families, all of whom have developed relationships and friendships with Vitale, with Vitale’s story of his own battle intertwined in each young survivor’s story.

As someone who went from a national full-time writer to a mental health therapist in Chicago, this task was the perfect storm of Gleeson’s career paths.

“It really ties in with my journalism career, where a lot of it is writing journalism stories each chapter; it also tied in my mental health and therapy career because I would interview these families going through these harrowing battles with cancer,” Gleeson said. “I’m trained to hold a lot of pain, usually; I’m a therapist. It was like putting both careers together for this project, and it was the right time, and I just wanted to do right by Dick. I really care about him.”

The book was also a perfect storm for Gleeson on a personal level. His father, Tom, an avid basketball fan and player who once hit more than 100 straight free throws for Bishop McNamara in the late 1960s, died of cancer in 2012.

Gleeson grew up watching and listening to Vitale’s broadcasts with his dad before eventually building a professional relationship-turned-friendship with him. In the process of writing the book, Gleeson realized Vitale and his father shared similar traits in their passion, drive and desire to help others.

“When my dad was sick, he really wanted to write a book about fighting cancer,” Gleeson said. “This became a way for me to do that and a way for me to honor him but, at the same time, inspire a lot of people.”

Gleeson’s afterword pays tribute to both his late father and his mother, Lynne, who he cites as most responsible for pushing him to chase his dreams. But the “stars of the book” and “bravest people I’ve ever met” are the dozen kids who helped give him a new personal perspective on losing his dad a dozen years ago.

“As I was writing it, some of the stuff I was channeling with my own personal journey was knowing how cancer can affect families,” Gleeson said. “But also, although I miss my dad, he was able to live 59 years. These kids almost lost their lives when they were 12.

“It gives you a perspective that’s pretty profound.”

The last chapter of the book is all about Vitale and his own family, including his grandchildren who he supports with just as much enthusiasm as he does a Duke diaper dandy.

“He’s more of a U.S. Open guy than a Wimbledon guy,” Gleeson recalls of watching Vitale emphatically cheer on one of his granddaughters, Ava, at a tennis match.

It’s seeing Vitale’s vivid personality on TV continue off the screen, even during his darkest moments and most fierce battles with cancer, that stands out most when Gleeson reflects on the time he spent on the book.

During those dark times, the young people in the book are the ones who kept Vitale going. Just as he did for them when they battled. And whether it’s someone familiar with battling cancer and looking for optimism in the fight or a fan of sports for the feel-good moments, there’s one clear message Gleeson knows Vitale hopes the readers get from it.

“I think Dick’s message is if you love sports, this team is as admirable as any.”

To purchase “Until My Last Breath: Fighting Cancer With My Young Heroes,” go to <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Until-My-Last-Breath-Fighting/dp/1957351454/ref=sr_1_1?dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.QGqKgZHvrkI0MV9RER9O7ZmfUXtQvk_E-jlhcN_oAgaepMOVAuYgr94pDRjDu398SPywsBtEHMmUUdyMf4jJc8pYxIN7cd0Mrb8Z6FzlKtw.o2I7xdHlh2wyh4R_td4IjpPJFurs3wCpsbi3WHoFVws&dib_tag=se&qid=1714106632&refinements=p_27:Scott+Gleeson&s=books&sr=1-1&text=Scott+Gleeson" target="_blank">Amazon.com.</a>