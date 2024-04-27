Adoptable Pets of the Month: Area shelters share animal friends seeking homes

With the number of animal rescues and shelters between Kankakee and Iroquois counties, there is no shortage of animals in need of good homes. This inspired the Daily Journal to begin Adoptable Pets of the Month, where area rescues share an animal resident in their care seeking a home.

<strong>1 Tina at Gayle’s Rescue</strong>

Tina is a 6-month-old gray and white kitten.

“She’s a sweet girl who loves attention and affection,” said Gayle Magnuson, owner of Gayle’s Rescue, who added Tina is “playful and fun.”

All of her vet work is completed, and she’s ready for her forever home.

Call 815-685-0319 for more information.

<strong>2 Finn at Iroquois County Animal Rescue</strong>

Finn is a male 1-year-old cattle dog mix who loves other dogs, kids and cats. He is a very playful, affectionate and easy-going dog who would fit easily into any family. Finn does require a home with a 6-foot fence because he can jump high.

His adoption fee of $250 includes neuter, rabies, three distempers, heartworm test, deworming and microchip.

To apply for Finn, submit an application via <a href="https://www.iroquoiscountyanimalrescue.com" target="_blank">iroquoiscountyanimalrescue.com</a> or send a Facebook message.

<strong>3 Kenny at Kankakee County Animal Control</strong>

Kenny is a 1-year-old neutered male pit-type that came to Animal Control as a stray and would love to find his forever home. He is a very lovable guy with a happy-go-lucky attitude. He likes other dogs and playing Frisbee. He is a smaller guy, only weighing about 40 pounds.

The adoption fee is $150, and that includes the spay/neuter, microchip, rabies vaccine and rabies tag. Call 815-937-2949 for more information.

<strong>4 Roxie at Kankakee County Humane Foundation</strong>

Roxie loves, loves, loves kids and would be the perfect family pet. Roxie is a 5-year-old pit/terrier mix. Roxie loves to be the center of attention and is so well behaved; she just wants to please and give you all the love. Roxie probably would do just fine with a kitty friend with a little training and boundaries when learning about a cat. The adoption fee is $300.

Apply to adopt this special, sweet girl at <a href="https://www.k3chf.org/adoptionapplicaiton" target="_blank">k3chf.org/adoptionapplicaiton</a>, email <a href="mailto:kchfpresident@gmail.com" target="_blank">kchfpresident@gmail.com</a>, or send a Facebook message to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/K3CHF" target="_blank">facebook.com/K3CHF</a>.

<strong>5 Teddy at New Beginnings for Cats</strong>

Teddy is a 6-year-old male domestic shorthair cat and is white with black spots.

He was surrendered July 6, 2019, and he was about 14 months old at that time and living on the streets of Chebanse. A kind individual noted he was injured and appeared sick. New Beginnings For Cats took Teddy in and nursed him back to health.

Teddy is living at the shelter, where he spends his time free roaming with other cats, playing with staff and recently going out to the catios to enjoy time in the sun. Teddy is loving and sweet but initially shy until he gets to know you, then his true personality shines. He loves being petted with neck rubs, which brings out his big purrs. Don’t overlook this shy guy; he would make the perfect companion.

“Teddy would do best in a forever home that has no dogs or children due to his shyness,” said Adoption Coordinator Beth Palumbo. “He would be able to live with another cat that’s calm and quiet like he is. Please give Teddy a chance to have a home to call his own.”

His adoption fee is $60, which includes all vaccinations, three-year rabies, microchip and neuter.

For further information or adoption, contact Palumbo at 815-325-9129. If no answer, leave a message, and Beth will get back to you.

“Finally, Teddy would love you to come out to the shelter to meet him,” Palumbo said.

For further information or adoption, call 815-325-9129.

<strong>6 Tinker Bell at S unrise Center Animal Rescue/Hexies</strong>

Tinker Bell is a 2-year-old female domestic short hair tabby car. She is a quiet, calm, kitty who always has lived with other cats and gets along fine with them; she is just a little shy when she first meets a new person and likes to be pet once she gains trust.

Tinker Bell spends most of her time looking out the window in her room at the rescue. She is an easy going, low-maintenance girl who does not demand a lot from her people. Tinker Bell has lived at Sunrise for more than a year. She came in as a stray with her son, Spencer, during a very busy kitten season.

They were both young, good-looking cats, yet compared to all of the kittens, neither of them particularly stood out. They were both repeatedly overlooked as younger cats were adopted. Spencer recently found his forever home, and we hope Tinker Bell will find hers soon, as well.

The adoption fee is $125 and includes spay, vaccines, flea/earmite preventive and a microchip. For more information or to adopt, contact shelter director Karen Hemza at 815-482-4486 or <a href="mailto:sunriseadoptionteam@gmail.com" target="_blank">sunriseadoptionteam@gmail.com</a>.

Two additional area shelters include Perfect Paws Animal Rescue (<a href="https://www.perfectpawsanimalrescue.org" target="_blank">perfectpawsanimalrescue.org</a>) and River Valley Animal Rescue (<a href="https://www.rivervalleyanimalrescue.org" target="_blank">rivervalleyanimalrescue.org</a>). Go to their websites for available pets and more information.