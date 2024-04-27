A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: I'll never let go

Last weekend, my mom and I went up to Old Orchard Mall in Skokie to check out The Titanic Exhibition. During the entire tour, I kept flashing back to the 12-year-old version of myself and her obsession with the movie “Titanic.”

While this exhibit was 94% based on the actual events (including posters of facts and anecdotes and enclosed displays of artifacts), some of the tour touched on the 1997 film starring Leo and Kate.

I’d seen the movie quite a few times growing up, but it was right before junior high that it became my then-all-time favorite. The closet door in my bedroom was a makeshift collage of photos and quotes.

For my foray into junior high, I decided my schoolbag would be a canvas tote bag, and I would iron on a screen print of the “flying” scene from the movie.

My grandma helped me iron the photo onto the bag, and it looked just as I wanted it to. But, by the time the first day of school came, I became worried that I’d get made fun of, so I always held the bag with the photo facing inward.

Wherever that bag is now is anyone’s guess. And that’s not even as dorky as the obsession got.

I would get books about the actual story of Titanic and would highlight the parts I thought were interesting. Which is why a lot of the exhibit was spent with me whispering, “Oh, yeah!” to myself.

Upon second thought, the canvas bag was more embarrassing than the research. And though I knew a lot going into the exhibit, there was quite a bit I learned, such as there were men-only smoking parlors in first class, and the cost for a first-class stateroom was about $3,300 ($77,500 today).

Anyway, while I’m no longer obsessed with the movie, I still love it and enjoy a watch every few years. Mainly because the story of Titanic is so fascinating.

The tour told the story of the concept of three sister ships built in Belfast, Ireland; the second of which would be the ill-fated cruise liner that is now at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to fully disintegrate by 2050.

Even if that’s the case, the story of what happened in April 1912 never will disappear.

And much like the promise Rose makes to Jack, I’ll never let go of my love for that movie and my fascination with its subject.

To check out photos from the exhibit, see page B1.