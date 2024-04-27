5 photos from The Titanic Exhibition

Just more than 112 years later and the world still is fascinated by the events that took place in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean on the fateful night of April 14, 1912.

That fascination inspired The Titanic Exhibition, which travels around and is currently situated at Old Orchard Mall in Skokie. Visitors have the chance to walk through an exhibit telling the story of the Titanic — from conception to sailing to sinking to now — and its effect on the world.

Actual artifacts from the Titanic and its sister ships are on display as are examples of what spaces on the ship looked like.

Tickets are available through early July. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.thetitanicexhibition.com/chicago" target="_blank">thetitanicexhibition.com/chicago</a>.