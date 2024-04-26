Star Wars-themed 5K set for Kankakee

KANKAKEE — Blast off into a galaxy far, far away with the Kankakee Valley Park District’s May the 4th Be With You 5K.

At 10 a.m. May 4 at the River Road Sports Complex, 1895 River Road, fans of both “Star Wars” and running can join together for a 5K run/walk for all ages. Don “Star Wars” gear for a chance to win the costume contest. The ultimate male and female outfits will win free entry to the Fall Color Run at the Fall Festival on Oct. 5.

The 501st Midwest Garrison will be on site with Storm Troopers for an extra galectic experience. Registration costs $30 and includes a T-shirt (while supplies last) and finisher’s ribbon. To register, go to kvpd.com. Registration closes the day of the event.