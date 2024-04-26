Local resources plan events for National Alcohol Awareness Month and beyond

Parental influence in the lives of youths is real and important. Especially when it pertains to healthy alternatives to substance use, a positive role model’s voice is vital to the success of children and teens.

Engaging in conversations about the negative effect alcohol and other drugs can have on youths’ growth and well-being is an ongoing journey. Continuing to build communication skills and offer a safe environment for children and teens to talk about daily pressures will help them learn to effectively and appropriately handle life’s bumpy roads.

The Iroquois-Kankakee Regional Office of Education’s (I-KAN ROE) Life Education Center (LEC) programs and Pledge for Life Partnership (PfL) actively encourage and support the development and maintenance of healthy relationships between adults and their children.

Brenda Wetzel, director of LEC programs, diligently ensures organizational efforts put into practice the important message of “KEEP SHOWING UP, THEY’RE STILL GROWING UP.”

Utilizing public and private resources and initiatives, staff members and educators focus on reducing substance misuse amongst children and teens, increasing their quality of life and strengthening healthier communities.

During April, National Alcohol Awareness Month, extra efforts are being made to promote increased well-being and positive alternatives to underage drinking.

Through the continued teaching of the Wise Highs curriculum in elementary and middle schools, prescription drug Take Back Day events and more, I-KAN’s Life Education Center and Pledge for Life Partnership encourages community participation and places practical information and appropriate resources into the hands of individuals and families.

Mental health and wellness also will be specifically promoted through the month of May.

During National Prevention Week (May 12-18), Kankakee County area teens, represented by the PfL’s Youth Advisory Council, once again will promote healthy alternatives through the Facebook and school website social media campaign themed “Choose Wise Highs! Be Kind to the Mind!” Community outreach events, such as the Youth Mental Health and Wellness Fest, also will engage local families and offer insight and resources from a variety of local organizations.

<strong>National Prescription Drug</strong>

<strong>Take Back Day</strong>

Set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 27 in the east parking lot of Northfield Square Mall. Safely dispose of unused, unwanted and expired prescription drugs. Take Back Day is hosted by the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group, local law enforcement, Pledge for Life Partnership’s Youth Advisory Council, I-KAN’s Life Education Center, Kankakee County Health Department, State Representative Jackie Haas and Senator Patrick Joyce.

The Bradley Lions Club will also be participating in the day’s event, collecting unused eyeglasses to send on a sight preservation mission to areas where eye care and eyeglasses are unavailable.

<strong>Youth Mental Health, Wellness Fest</strong>

Set for May 4 at Kankakee Farmers’ Market. This event is hosted in collaboration with Project SUN, the Kankakee County Health Department, NAACP and the I-Kan ROE’s Life Education Center and Pledge for Life Partnership, along with the Youth Advisory Council. Local agencies will provide youth-focused activities along with tips and tools for promoting positive mental health.

For more information and further Pledge for Life Partnership resources and media, go to <a href="https://www.pledgeforlife.org" target="_blank">pledgeforlife.org</a>, follow on Facebook@pflpartnership, and on Youtube at Life Education Centers, Pledge for Life Partnership.

For more information and to register for events, email Brenda Wetzel, Director of Life Education Center Programs, at <a href="mailto:bwetzel@i-kan.org" target="_blank">bwetzel@i-kan.org</a>.