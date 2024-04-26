Justice Academy Summer Program returns to Kankakee

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office Community Division is hosting the Justice Academy Summer Program for grades kindergarten through high school.

Running 1-8 p.m. Monday through Friday (from June 3 to Aug. 9), the program encourages students to learn, explore and grow.

The program, which meets at Avis Huff Center, 369 N. Fifth Ave., offers tutoring and mentoring; field trips, swimming and more; fishing and outdoor activities; sports, art and music education; guest speakers; dinner and snacks provided.

The program is free to attend and is limited to 150 participants. The enrollment deadline is May 17 at <a href="https://www.k3sao.com/afterschool" target="_blank">k3sao.com/afterschool</a>.

There is limited transportation available, call 815-936-5829 for details.