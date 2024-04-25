This weekend at the movies: April 25, 2024

<strong>‘Unsung Hero’</strong>

PG, 112 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama/music.</em> David Smallbone, his pregnant wife and their seven children leave Australia to rebuild their lives in America. David and Helen realize the musical talent of their children, who become two of the most successful acts in Inspirational Music history. Starring Daisy Betts and Joel Smallbone.

<strong>‘Challengers’</strong>

R, 131 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Sport/romance.</em> Tashi, a tennis player turned coach, has transformed her husband from a mediocre player into a world-famous grand slam champion. To jolt him out of his recent losing streak, she makes him play a challenger event — close to the lowest level of tournament on the pro tour. Tensions soon run high when he finds himself standing across the net from the once-promising, now burnt-out Patrick, his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. Starring Zendaya and Mike Faist.

<strong>‘Boy Kills World’</strong>

R, 111 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/thriller.</em> Boy is a mayhem machine who’s been training to assassinate the bloodthirsty Hilda Van Der Koy and avenge his family’s murder. Guided by his sister’s mischievous spirit, Boy uncovers one stunning revelation after another as he barrels toward Hilda. Starring Bill Skarsgård and Jessica Rothe.

<strong>‘Alien (1979)’</strong>

R, 117 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Sci-fi/horror.</em> In deep space, the crew of the commercial starship Nostromo is awakened from their cryo-sleep capsules halfway through their journey home to investigate a distress call from an alien vessel. The terror begins when the crew encounters a nest of eggs inside the alien ship. An organism from inside an egg leaps out and attaches itself to one of the crew, causing him to fall into a coma. Starring Sigourney Weaver and Tom Skerritt.

<strong>‘The Mummy (1999)’</strong>

PG-13, 124 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/adventure.</em> At an archaeological dig in the ancient city of Hamunaptra, an American serving in the French Foreign Legion accidentally awakens a mummy who begins to wreak havoc as he searches for the reincarnation of his long-lost love. Starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz.

<strong>‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’</strong>

R, 120 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/war.</em> The British military recruits a small group of highly skilled soldiers to strike against German forces behind enemy lines during World War II. Starring Henry Cavill and Eiza González.

<strong>‘Abigail’</strong>

R, 109 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/thriller.</em> After a group of would-be criminals kidnap the 12-year-old ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, all they have to do to collect a $50 million ransom is watch the girl overnight. In an isolated mansion, the captors start to dwindle, one by one, and they discover, to their mounting horror, they’re locked inside with no normal little girl. Starring Melissa Barrera, Angus Cloud and Alisha Weir.

<strong>‘Hard Miles’</strong>

PG-13, 108 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama/sport.</em> A prison social worker assembles a cycling team of teenage convicts and takes them on a transformative 1,000-mile ride. Inspired by the life of Greg Townsend and the Ridgeview Academy cycling team. Starring Sean Astin and Matthew Modine.

<strong>‘Spy x Family Code: White’</strong>

PG-13, 110 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/animation.</em> He’s a spy. She’s an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them.

<strong>‘Civil War’</strong>

R, 109 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/sci-fi.</em> In a dystopian future America, a team of military-embedded journalists races against time to reach Washington, D.C., before rebel factions descend upon the White House. Starring Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons.

<strong>‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’</strong>

PG-13, 115 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/Sci-fi.</em> Godzilla and Kong face a colossal threat hidden deep within the planet, challenging their very existence and the survival of the human race. Starring Millie Bobby Brown and Rebecca Hall.

<strong>‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’</strong>

PG-13, 115 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/fantasy.</em> The Spengler family returns to the iconic New York City firehouse where the original Ghostbusters have taken ghost-busting to the next level. When the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must unite to protect their home and save the world. Starring Paul Rudd and Finn Wolfhard.

<strong>‘Kung Fu Panda 4’</strong>

PG, 94 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/adventure.</em> Po must train a new warrior when he’s chosen to become the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace. However, when a powerful shape-shifting sorceress sets her eyes on his Staff of Wisdom, he suddenly realizes he’s going to need some help. Teaming up with a quick-witted corsac fox, Po soon discovers that heroes can be found in the most unexpected places. Starring Jack Black and Awkwafina.