Community Calendar: April 24-30

<strong>April 24</strong>

<strong>Mobile Senior Safety Fair</strong>

The office of Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe will host a Mobile Senior Safety Fair. Admission is free, as are refreshments. Each event will have speakers, vendors, prizes and more. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.k3sao.com/seniors" target="_blank">k3sao.com/seniors</a>. The event is set for 1-2:30 p.m. at Courtyard Estates of Herscher, 100 Harvest View Lane. The purpose of the initiative is to keep seniors safe.

<strong>April 25</strong>

<strong>St. Anne Cruise Night</strong>

New to the St. Anne area now through September will be St. Anne Cruise Night at the corner of Chicago Avenue and Grant Street. The events run from 6-9 p.m., and each night will feature a chance for prizes.

The cruise nights are run by Zach and Nicole DuFrain with permission from the mayor and the village of St. Anne.

“At the event, we run a 50/50 raffle with second chance prizes, and all the proceeds get donated to local charities as well as a Hot Wheels giveaway for kids under 12,” Zach DuFrain said. “Our events are 100% funded by sponsorships from local businesses and donations from individuals.”

For more information and a list of sponsors, search St. Anne Cruise Night on Facebook.

<strong>Paint night at The Lush Vine</strong>

From 6-8 p.m., Kathi Eastman Designs will lead a paint night at The Lush Vine, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. The cost is $32, which includes all paint supplies and one free drink.

<strong>» RSVP: Text 815-735-1335; <a href="mailto:kathieastmandesigns@gmail.com" target="_blank">kathieastmandesigns@gmail.com</a></strong>

<strong>Aurora Gold Star Concert</strong>

From 7-9 p.m. at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, BBCHS students will be performing a colorful concert to raise money for Alexis McCullough’s Gold Star Eagle Project. Nothing Bundt Cakes will be on site starting at 6:30 p.m., Oberweis’ store location will be donating proceeds from 5-10 p.m. and merchandise will be available from Superior Embroidery.

<strong>April 26</strong>

<strong>Volunteer fair at Manteno vets home</strong>

As part of National Volunteer Week, the Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno invites veteran service providers, community organizations and individuals to a volunteer fair to learn more about volunteer opportunities and enjoy food from local food trucks.

The fair will include volunteer representatives and volunteers to share their experiences of volunteering at the home. Titled Operation Camaraderie, the campaign will recruit volunteers to serve those who served. The event is hosted in conjunction with the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs.

The event is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Veterans Hall at the Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno, 1 Veterans Drive, Manteno.

<strong>After Notes: Writing Lab & Open Mic</strong>

At 7 p.m. at Rubber Rose Books & Print, 111 E. Court St., Kankakee, Rubber Rose and Lands & Hands Community Resources will host a celebration for National Poetry Month. There will be a jazz and classical pianist/composer on site to enhance the experience.

<strong>April 26-27</strong>

<strong>Book sale at Bradley library</strong>

Bradley Public Library, 296 N. Fulton Ave., is preparing for its upcoming book sale.

The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The semi-annual sale is hosted by Friends of the Bradley Public Library.

For more information, call 815-932-6245.

<strong>April 27</strong>

<strong>World Tai Chi & Qigong Day</strong>

Community Wellness Group of Kankakee will celebrate the 25th annual World Tai Chi & Qigong Day with a free adult wellness fair from 8:30-11 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St.

Vendors will offer blood pressure checks and information and free samples on wellness topics such as crystal reiki, massage, classes, nutrition, acupressure seeds, alternative medicine and sound baths.

From 9-10 a.m., attendees can see demonstrations and practice forms of tai chi and qigong. At 10 a.m. the group will join the worldwide wave of tai chi and qigong energy, and the event will end with a group meditation. This free event is open only to adults.

<strong>Baby & Beyond</strong>

From 9 a.m. to noon at Riverside Medical Center’s pavilion, 375 N. Wall St., Kankakee, Riverside Healthcare will host a fair for those expecting, planning a future pregnancy or have little ones at home. The day will include interactive presentations, tours of the Family Birthing Center, birth education information, meetings with Riverside providers, community vendors, prizes and drawings, fun and treats for the whole family.

<strong>» Register:</strong> <a href="https://www.riversidehealthcare.org/BabyBeyond" target="_blank">riversidehealthcare.org/BabyBeyond</a>

<strong>Indie Book Store Day at Rubber Rose</strong>

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Rubber Rose Books & Print, 111 E. Court St., Kankakee, celebrate Independent Book Store Day with prizes, treats, coloring contests, raffles, a scavenger hunt and more.

<strong>2024 Pregnancy Resource Center Walk</strong>

At 10 a.m. at Willowhaven Park Nature Center, 1451 N. 4000E Road, Kankakee, the Pregnancy Resource Center of Kankakee is hosting its annual work benefitting the organization and Birchwood Apartments.

<strong>» Register:</strong> <a href="https://tinyurl.com/57fy3tfx" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/57fy3tfx</a>

<strong>10th annual Strings for Food</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at King Music, 670 W. Broadway St., Bradley, bring in six nonperishable food items and receive one free set of strings (Fender, Ernie Ball, Dunlop or Daddario). There is a limit of two per customer. King Music also is offering free installation of strings and more.

<strong>Spay Illinois Affordable Pet Vaccine Clinic</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at River Valley Animal Rescue, 3960 N. Vincennes Trail, Momence, Spay Illinois will offer vaccines and heartworm testing at affordable prices. There also will be free microchips.

<strong>» Schedule appointment: 630-961-8000</strong>

<strong>Global Youth Service Day Garden Cleanup</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 465 E. Reed St., Braidwood, the Braidwood Area Healthy Community Coalition will host the annual event designed to encourage youth to participate in community service and to honor those who have contributed to their communities through voluntary commitment. This event is in tandem with the National Prescription Take Back Day, so if you have any unused/old prescription meds, you can drop off at the office for proper disposal.

<strong>National Prescription Drug Take Back Day</strong>

Set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in the east parking lot of Northfield Square Mall, 1600 Route 50, Bourbonnais.

Safely dispose of unused, unwanted and expired prescription drugs. Take Back Day is hosted by the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group, local law enforcement, Pledge for Life Partnership’s Youth Advisory Council, I-KAN’s Life Education Center, Kankakee County Health Department, State Representative Jackie Haas and Senator Patrick Joyce.

The Bradley Lions Club also will be participating in the day’s event, collecting unused eyeglasses to send on a sight preservation mission to areas where eye care and eyeglasses are unavailable.

<strong>Paint party afternoon</strong>

From 3-5 p.m. at Northfield Square mall, 1600 N. Route 50, Bourbonnais, Tim’s Hands & Kim’s Touch will host a painting party, where participants can paint a colorful bridge scene on an 11-by-14 canvas. The cost is $30 per person. Snacks will be served.

<strong>» RSVP: Text 815-735-0212 (Kim)</strong>

<strong>April 28</strong>

<strong>Mom & Me shirts</strong>

From noon to 2 p.m. at RT66 Old School Brewing, 223 N. Water St., Wilmington, Brick & Bloom T-Shirt press on the spot will be on site for Mom & Me shirts. Moms will receive $1 off a pour and kids will get one free scoop of ice cream.

<strong>April 29</strong>

<strong>Coffee ’n’ Learn: Internet Safety for Senior Adults</strong>

From 10-11:30 a.m. at Manteno Church of the Nazarene, 698 N. Locust St., Manteno, MC Milestones will host a free event where ages 55 and older can enjoy coffee and learn about internet safety from IT expert Nicholas Raloff. For more information, call 815-386-0607, or email <a href="mailto:mcmilestones@mantenonazarene.org" target="_blank">mcmilestones@mantenonazarene.org</a>.

<strong>April 30</strong>

<strong>Until Justice Just Is movie screening</strong>

From 6-8:30 p.m. at The GROW Center, 310 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, there will be a screening of “Brother Outsider: The Life of Bayard Rustin.” There will be light refreshments and a discussion after the film.

<strong>Kitten Yoga to benefit NAWS</strong>

From 6:30-8 p.m. at 8 Blue Devil Drive, Peotone, the Peotone Park District will host kitten yoga to raise money for NAWS Humane Society. The event is open to adults and young adults. Ages 13-17 must be accompanied by an adult.

<strong>» Register:</strong> <a href="https://www.peotoneparkdistrict.com" target="_blank">peotoneparkdistrict.com</a>