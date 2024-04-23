Sly, Arnold and the American mirror

Action stars who are fast approaching a combined 100 years in the public eye are the subjects of “TMZ Presents: Arnold & Sly: Rivals, Friends, Icons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14). Streaming on Hulu tomorrow.

Both men arrived almost fully formed as icons in the mid-1970s. It’s difficult to describe the rapture that met Stallone’s boxing thriller “Rocky” in 1976. At a time when many of the best movies were “downers,” the tale of Rocky Balboa was hailed as “Capra-esque” and won three Oscars.

Similarly, the 1977 documentary “Pumping Iron” catapulted “Mr. Universe” into the public eye, a place he never has left. The strenuously campy “Iron” gave way to iconic roles in “Conan the Barbarian” and “The Terminator.”

Whether you consider their movies brilliant or merely violent distractions, there’s no mistaking the effect Stallone and Schwarzenegger had on the public’s perception of the male physique and the cinematic notion of the American hero.

Jane Fonda’s workout videos of the early 1980s and the explosion of gym culture announced an emphasis on muscularity and fitness for both sexes. Suddenly, everyone wanted to be “ripped.” If you don’t believe me, check out an old “Love Boat” on Pluto and ogle all those “untoned” bodies.

Stallone’s role in the 1985 thriller “Rambo: First Blood Part II” merged his macho physique with an extreme and paranoid take on patriotism that echoed the “stab-in-the-back” myths championed by Nazis after WWI. Some giggled at Stallone’s “GI Joe on Steroids” appearance and noted that a real war hero like Audie Murphy had only measured 5’5” and weighed 112 pounds.

This contrast between the heroic image and reality was further blurred in 2003, when Schwarzenegger ran for governor of California against incumbent Gray Davis. Schwarzenegger, who had left Austria to dodge that country’s draft, was touted as a real hero, and Davis, a Bronze Star recipient with Vietnam experience, was dismissed as a wimp.

During the decades, the extreme emphasis on muscularity only has increased to a ludicrous degree. At a time when there is so much public nervousness about gender and identity, it’s interesting to see how much the hyper-macho subcultures of the WWE and UFC borrow from drag culture. And the corporate leaders of both those macho organizations have hitched their wagons to the 45th president, a man whose own claims to macho status strike many as suspect, if not laughable.

For all their swagger, Sly’s and Arnold’s bodies have been more important than their bodies of work. Something more often said about actresses.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

— An urban legend becomes a crime suspect on “Will Trent” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).

— Aaron’s rocky recovery is put to the test on “The Rookie” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).

— “The Express Way With Dule Hill” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listing) celebrates the power of the arts.

— After a man’s fiancee drowns, police get suspicious on “The Interrogation Tapes: A Special Edition of 20/20” (9 p.m., ABC).

— Blackthorne discovers Toranaga’s motives on the season finale of “Shogun” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

A warrior (Toshiro Mifune) is encouraged by his wife (Isuzu Yamada) to slaughter his rivals in the 1957 drama “Throne of Blood” (5 p.m., TCM, TV-14), director Akira Kurosawa’s samurai adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth.

SERIES NOTES

“FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Lopez vs. Lopez” (NBC, TV-PG): disturbing dreams (7 p.m.); shear delights (7:30 p.m.) ... “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “Weakest Link” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... All about the Benjamins on “Alert: Missing Persons Unit” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “Password” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Matt Damon and Hannah Waddingham appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Dave Bautista, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Esther Povitsky on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC, r) ... Maya Rudolph, Beth Ditto and Gossip visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC, r) ... Taylor Tomlinson hosts “After Midnight” (11:37 p.m., CBS).