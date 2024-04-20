Still I Rise, US Rep. Kelly collaborate on health and wellness fair

Still I Rise nonprofit organization and U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, the representative for the 2nd Congressional House District, teamed up to present Still I Rise & Congresswoman Robin Kelly Health and Wellness Fair that took place April 13 at the Kankakee County Museum.

The health and wellness fair connected local residents with community resources to help improve the health and overall wellness of all in attendance. The free event offered access to health and mental health providers, financial advisors, veterans and educational resources.

Speakers included Kelly; Tocarra Eldridge-Robinson, founder and executive director of Still I Rise; and keynote speaker Dr. Rodney Alford, pediatrics specialist, who spoke about the importance of health and maternity; along with several vendors who spoke about the resources they provide in the community when it comes to mental health. Josephine Lafi, teacher and educator, was the master of ceremonies for the event.

Still I Rise has enhanced the quality of life for thousands of youth and young adults. During the past 10 years, the organization has educated, motivated and fed thousands of individuals, along with their families.

For additional information about Kelly, call 708-679-0078, or go to <a href="https://robinkelly.house.gov" target="_blank">robinkelly.house.gov</a>. For Still I Rise Nonprofit Organization, call 815-414-9614, or go to <a href="http://www.still-irise.org" target="_blank">still-irise.org</a>.