New on the bookshelf: April 20, 2024

<strong>‘Listen for the Lie’ is a gas</strong>

Your favorite bookstore or library’s thriller section is filled with books that boast one snappy idea but that fizzle out by chapter five because they have nothing else. Amy Tintera’s “Listen for the Lie” has plenty of “else.”

The main snappy idea is that Lucy, the amnesiac heroine of “Listen” (or, possibly, antiheroine), isn’t sure if she committed the book’s central murder, which happened five years earlier.

Here’s the “else”: A journalist named Ben’s true crime podcast is trying to get to the bottom of the murder, whose victim was Lucy’s best friend, Savvy. And Lucy is a wickedly funny narrator. And the people who still think Lucy did it include not just herself but also her parents and ex-husband. And Lucy’s decision to go back to the scene of the crime for the first time in years is just the first of many heinous choices, which also include an affair with Ben, a possible fling with her ex and agreeing to be interviewed for the podcast.

This is the debut thriller by Tintera, whose previous books have been for young readers, and it’s so assured that I can’t wait to read more from her. Young readers’ loss may be thriller lovers’ gain.

— Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune

<strong>‘Radiant’ shows Haring was a charmer, tyrant</strong>

Back to the future!

With recent biographies of Madonna and Lou Reed, and memoirs such as Ada Calhoun’s “St. Marks Is Dead,” writers are avidly trading on nostalgia for the East Village scene of the 1980s, conjuring spray-paint and punk bands, boom boxes and break dancers, sex and drugs — the heady brew that made careers and ruined lives.

Brad Gooch’s trenchant “Radiant” captures the era through the prism of Keith Haring (1958-1990), whose iconographic drawings and sculpture cemented the legacy of pop art before he succumbed to AIDS at 31. Many of his pieces will be on display as part of an exhibit at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, opening April 27.

Raised in a conservative middle-class family in Kutztown, Pennsylvania, Haring manifested a talent for sketching cartoon characters and balloon typography. Gooch depicts Haring’s early years with finesse, charting a trajectory from adolescent Jesus freak to blissed-out Deadhead to rebellious student at Manhattan’s School for the Visual Arts.

Encounters with street artists like Jean-Michel Basquiat and Kenny Scharf led him to ditch education and embrace the subway and sidewalks as his canvases. Haring bridged the gallery milieu with commuters on the F and 1 lines.

— Hamilton Cain, Star Tribune

<strong>‘Wandering Stars’ fiery follow-up to ‘There There’</strong>

Tommy Orange’s fiery debut novel, “There There,” ended with several bangs (quite literally) and left us wondering if there might be a return, in a sequel, to its most memorable characters, among them half-sisters Opal Viola Victoria Bear Shield and Jacquie Red Feather.

Six years later, “Wandering Stars” is exactly that sequel, just as damning and brilliantly incensed as Orange’s debut, but also much more. It’s a prequel, too, rounding out the history of trauma and addiction in the lineage of a mostly Cheyenne family from as far back as the 1864 Sand Creek Massacre to our pandemic times.

With stories strung together loosely — some of them like long, fevered dreams, others like flashes of consciousness — “Wandering Stars” presents as two books. The first half streams forth with the slow burn of colonial violence, evangelism and erasure; the second half is driven by that trauma’s devastating effects on a younger, multiracial generation living in Oakland, California.

It all begins in Colorado when Jude Star escapes from the massacre, during which “seven hundred drunken men came at dawn with cannons” and killed many women and children.

— Angela Ajayi, Star Tribune