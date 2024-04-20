Library Life: Week of April 21, 2024

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Movie Club: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, ages 18 and older can join for movie discussion. April’s theme is Studio Ghibli.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Teen Hang: At 4 p.m. Tuesday, grades seventh through 12th can join for rubber duck paint night.

• Open Mic Night: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, ages third grade and older can share poetry, song and more.

<strong>Central Citizens Library District</strong>

• Darkness to Light: Meets at 10 a.m. April 27. Continuing Education Class through Kankakee Community College. Registration required for Child Network program.

• Storytime: Gathers at 10 a.m. every Friday.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Needlework: Group meets at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

• Tech Help: Bring in tech-related questions between 4-6 p.m. Wednesday.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Book Buddies: Kids can join at 4 p.m. Monday to gain reading confidence. Registration required.

• Fiction Addiction: Book club meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• Book Club: The selection for the May book club is “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Homework Help: Grades sixth through 12th can stop by between 4-7 p.m. Tuesday for homework assistance.

• Scrabble Tournament: Set for 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Teen Zone.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Tech Help: From 10 a.m. to noon Friday, stop by the library with tech-related questions.

• Writer’s Group: At 6:30 p.m. April 29, writers can share their work and give/receive feedback.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Adult Craft Night: At 5 p.m. Tuesday will be an introduction to junk journaling. Attendees will need to supply a cereal box. Call to register.

• Pen to Paper: The writers group for adults meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library District</strong>

• Family Fun Day: Meets at 11 a.m. Friday.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Home From the Storm” by Laurel Blout; “An Amish New Beginning” by Jo Ann Brown/Patrice Lewis; “Her Scandalous Amish Secret” by Jocelyn McClay.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>; 815-694-2069

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Gilman-Danforth District Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.gilmandanforthlib.org" target="_blank">gilmandanforthlib.org</a>, 815-265-7522

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544