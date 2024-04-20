Kultivators present on container gardening, plan upcoming events

The Kankakee Kultivators met April 11 at the Kankakee Public Library. Carol Bowman and Marla Gash, club members, presented a program on container gardening.

Bowman stated she likes to “have a plan” before she starts her plant shopping. She arranges her pots where she plans to put them for the summer, then uses Pinterest and garden center websites to get fresh ideas for plant material and design. She showed members the vast resources available on the University of Illinois Extension Services website.

They have tabs to click on for vegetable or flower containers, and all you need to know to get started. She shared it is a great resource because it is designed with our local growing region for plants that work well in our climate. Go to <a href="https://extension.illinois.edu/container-gardens" target="_blank">extension.illinois.edu/container-gardens</a> for ideas.

She also showed a YouTube video that gave several ideas for containers, which can be viewed at <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dtmxHg9Lpsg" target="_blank">youtube.com/watch?v=dtmxHg9Lpsg</a>. Search for “6 container gardens to love!//Garden Answer.”

Bowman also showed a book she likes, “Container Gardening Through the Year” by Malcolm Hillier.

Bowman and Gash then demonstrated techniques for planting your container. They recommend the tried-and-true technique of using “thrillers,” the tall plant in the center; “fillers,” the plants around the tall plant that will fill in for volume; and “spillers,” that will drape down the sides of the pot.

A raffle was held to give away the three pots they planted to people attending the program.

Upcoming programs and activities for the Kankakee Kultivators include:

• <strong>May 9:</strong> Kultivators meeting, program by Katelyn Orth, KCC Horticultural Program

• <strong>May 13:</strong> Kankakee City Planting Day — members will be planting flowers in downtown flower containers

• <strong>May 19:</strong> Plant sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rhubarb Festival, Kankakee County Museum

• <strong>June 27:</strong> Garden Walk “Back to Our Roots,” and Artisan Faire, Kankakee County Museum grounds and area gardens.