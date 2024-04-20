HOSEK: A journey to the center of the Earth

As a student, I was intrigued by Jules Verne’s novel, “Journey to the Center of the Earth.” His vivid descriptions of the core’s environs and the use of geological science gave credence to a hidden world deep beneath our feet just awaiting some intrepid explorers.

The first time I entered Mammoth Cave, I imagined myself as that intrepid explorer. We were on a family camping trip in south central Kentucky and my father had insisted on the excursion despite my mother’s aversion to unknown confines, cavernous or otherwise.

I remember that as we stood nearly 200 feet below the surface looking at the remnants of a saltpeter mining operation as eerie shadows cast themselves across the cave floor, I thought how Verne’s imaginative life below the earth might not have been too farfetched.

<strong>Know Before You Go</strong>

I was reminded of this on an overcast day in early spring when a steady drizzle enveloped the landscape, as my wife, Kathy, and I gathered around Ranger Greg with several other would-be spelunkers.

Beneath a park shelter, as we tried to fend off the raindrops, he ticked off the perfunctory below-ground rules for the tour, so to speak.

If you’re claustrophobic, you might want to reconsider your choice. If you are winded easily, you might want to reconsider your choice. If there is a medical emergency, evacuation could take several hours, and you might want to reconsider your choice.

“Above all else,” he drolly advised, “do not attempt to touch any bats. If a bat touches you, please inform me, although, I suspect, I will already know.”

And with that, and not a-too-little amount of nervous laughter, we boarded the buses that would take us to our designated entrance that would lead us to the bowels of Mammoth Cave.

<strong>The Cave</strong>

Mammoth Cave, that enduring destination of untold school trips, senior bus excursions and family summer vacations. A National Park since 1941, at 412 miles of documented passageways, it is the longest cave system in the world by nearly twice. It is speculated that there are well over an additional 200 miles yet to be explored.

Known to ancient Native Americans, the first European discovery occurred in the 18th century when its saltpeter reserves near the entrance were mined for the manufacturer of gunpowder.

True exploration began in the mid-1800s with Stephen Bishop. An African-American slave and a guide for a tourist industry in its infancy, he was one of the first people to make extensive maps of the cave and named many of the cave’s features.

Today, its visitors number more than 2 million. Tours last between 30 minutes and six hours, covering from 1/4 of a mile to 5 1/2 miles. Each one is accompanied by two rangers — one to lead and entertain the collective, the other to gather up the stragglers. They will tell you they’ve never lost anyone, yet.

<strong>Deep into the Earth</strong>

Our given tour was the “Domes and Dripstones,” a two-hour descent into the labyrinth of tunnels to view the area known as the Frozen Niagara. Kathy had never visited a cavern of any depth, let alone descend 240 feet below the surface. To say there was some coaxing involved is an understatement. But she gamely followed Ranger Greg, myself and our fellow Easter-break travelers into the depths.

It’s not a stroll in the park. We had to clamber down 289 steps on a dimly-lit stairwell slippery from the spring rain run-off, descending through a dimly-lit shaft past a formidable array of sedimentary rocks. The lighting is purposely minimal so as not to affect the delicate flora and fauna. (It also makes it problematic for photographs.)

We passed through several domes, vertical shoots that appeared bottomless. This was followed by shoulder-scraping paths that serpentine their way through ancient limestone rock, so narrow that, at one point, our guide was forced to remove his Smokey Bear wide-brimmed hat.

Upon reaching the end of our descent, we entered a room of imposing dimensions that easily could have doubled as a small concert venue that was designated Grand Central Station. As we settled into an array of benches, a question-and-answer session ensued, with many of our younger companions shooting their hands up.

<strong>Darkness</strong>

How deep is the deepest part of the cave? About 400 feet. Does the cave ever flood? Only the lower passages.

What happens if the lights go out?

And with that question, Ranger Greg let us experience the cave in its most natural state.

He asked us to count to three. On count one, we should close our eyes. On count two, he would cut off the lights. On count three, we should open our eyes.

Opening your eyes in complete and absolute darkness is a definite “wow” moment, and a little off-putting. I held my hand directly in front of my face and still could not see it.

At this point, he lit a single candle that illuminated the walls and ceiling. The shadows dancing across the ancient walls was mesmerizing.

From there, we continued our passage up sloping pathways past ancient boulders the size of Volkswagen Beetles. The array of fallen rock was a little disconcerting, but the cave had stabilized decades ago and was no longer an issue. At least that’s what we were told.

On some of the pathways, the roof tends to encroach a bit. For my 6-foot frame, there was a bit of stooping to maneuver past low rock ceilings and some additional sideways squeezing.

<strong>A World of Stalactites and Stalagmites</strong>

We eased our way past a wonderland of stalactite and stalagmite formations. These enormous, otherworldly creations draped from the ceilings and sprang from the floors as they continue to grow.

The shadow-framed formations enhanced the spellbinding, and slightly unnerving, depths that we were in. The cave is not bathed in the brash, man-made lighting that you might expect for such a wondrous spectacle. The lighting is very restrained and, as such, the thought that you are deep below the earth is never far from your mind.

We finally entered the area known as Frozen Niagara, a wall of beautiful formations nearly 75-feet high and 50-feet wide. The constant dripping action of water on the rock creates an overlapping drapery of stalactites. These stunning formations mimic the icy creations formed by Niagara Falls in the winter. They were quite striking in their stationary beauty.

After nearly two hours and more than 600 stair steps, we made our way back to the surface with its persistent drizzle. However, every face was filled with a grin. Kathy actually found the experience thrilling. Our tour had barely touched the immensity that is the Mammoth Cave system and left me wanting to return.

There are several different tours that explore various areas of the cave. The most strenuous is the Wild Cave Tour, a six-hour excursion into miles of undeveloped passages requiring lengthy crawls through wet areas and tight openings.

I’ll have to work on my wife a little for that one.

Mammoth Cave, Ky., is located 40 minutes northeast of Bowling Green and is a nearly an equidistant of 90 miles from Louisville or Nashville on I-65

Mammoth Cave National Park has 80 miles of hiking trails (some for biking and horseback riding, too), campsites and canoeing and fishing in the Green River.

The Visitors Center, the Lodge at Mammoth Cave and restaurants are open all year with seasonal hours.

For more information, go to the National Park Service website at <a href="https://www.nps.gov/maca/index.htm" target="_blank">nps.gov/maca/index.htm</a>.