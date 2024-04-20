Clove Alliance seeks volunteers

Clove Alliance, the leading organization dedicated to supporting survivors of sexual violence in the Kankakee region, is calling for community members to join its ranks as volunteers.

The organization is gearing up to provide comprehensive 40-hour Sexual Violence Crisis Intervention Training, commencing April 29, at Clove Alliance’s main office at 1440 W. Court St., Kankakee.

Led by Clove Alliance staff and subject matter experts from the community, the training equips participants to understand the complexities of sexual violence and support survivors. Attendees will learn to:

• Respond to survivors with sensitivity and support

• Recognize issues influencing different types of sexual violence

• Understand the medical and legal rights of survivors

• Apply theories of rape culture

• Utilize person-centered practices and more.

Upon completion, trainees can volunteer in various capacities. Roles include Crisis Hotline Advocates, who provide around-the-clock phone support and assist survivors at local hospitals during emergency room visits. Indirect service opportunities are available, too, such as event support or occasional office front desk coverage.

The free training offers numerous benefits, including certification in Sexual Assault Crisis Intervention from the Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault. Qualified professionals also have the option to earn 35 CEUs/CPDUs in partnership with Kankakee Community College for a fee of $300.

The upcoming session will run from April 29 to May 22, from 6-8:30 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, and from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on two Saturdays, May 11 and 18, with 16 hours of independent study.

Prospective trainees are encouraged to go to <a href="https://www.clovealliance.org/volunteer" target="_blank">clovealliance.org/volunteer</a> to learn more and apply.

Clove Alliance is opening its doors to the community for Business Before Hours, a casual networking event coordinated with the Kankakee Country Chamber of Commerce. From 7:30-9 a.m. Wednesday, guests can tour Clove Alliance’s main office building at 1440 W. Court St., Kankakee, enjoy coffee and rolls and network with other attendees.

Clove Alliance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting survivors of sexual violence. They provide comprehensive services, including counseling, medical and legal advocacy, prevention education programs, professional training and case management.

“As the area’s primary provider of services for survivors of sexual violence, we’ve put a lot of effort into making our space comfortable and inviting,” said Tracey Noe-Slach, executive director and CEO of Clove Alliance.

“We’re welcoming everyone to learn about our work, how to get involved and see firsthand where hope and healing happens every day.”

The organization has been serving the community for more than 35 years. It was known as Kankakee County Center Against Sexual Assault until rebranding in 2020 to reflect the growth of its programs and the establishment of satellite offices in Iroquois and Ford counties. Its main office also was revitalized to align with the organization’s new look and focus on being a space for healing.

Information about Clove Alliance’s Business Before Hours is at <a href="https://www.clovealliance.org" target="_blank">clovealliance.org</a>. Ascension Saint Mary Kankakee and Riverside Medical Center are co-sponsors of this event.