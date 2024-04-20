A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Rae and Tay

Next week, I’ll be heading out to fabulous Las Vegas for the fourth and final time in my 20s. It seems a fitting bookend that my first trip there was for my 21st birthday, and now this coming trip is just a few weeks shy of my turning 30.

I’m not much for gambling, but one of my favorite pastimes is people watching, and Vegas is one of the best places to do that.

This trip will be an exciting one, as it’s for the wedding of one of my best friends.

Rachel and I have known each other for more than 20 years but didn’t become friends until we were about 19 or 20. We share a best friend, Maddie, and I think there always was unspoken jealousy over who Maddie liked more. (The way a young girl’s brain works is something else, let me tell ya.)

Because they went to a different school, I only saw Rachel once per year at Maddie’s birthday parties. We always got along and would share some laughs but never made it a point to hang out outside of those times.

I’m not sure exactly what changed when we got older but, whatever it was, I’m glad it happened because Rachel and I work quite well together.

I owe a lot to Rachel because she was the person to kind of break me out of my introverted shell and get me out into the world. When she was living in Chicago and I was living in the suburbs, she’d make it a point to always invite me to whatever fun thing was happening up north.

We went to countless concerts, barcades and “Seinfeld” trivia nights. This helped me to see how fun it is to actually have a social calendar.

That always will be one of my favorite eras of life, as it was such a fun and transformative time.

It’s very rare to meet someone who has a sense of humor almost identical to your own, and Rachel is one of those people for me.

Whenever I hang out with her — especially when it’s us and Maddie together — I always can count on my stomach hurting from laughing so much. This is what I’m most looking forward to about the trip.

Well, that and seeing Rachel marry Sam, who is an incredible match for her. They already have made a beautiful family, and seeing her so happy makes my heart soar.

Congrats to the happy couple, and here’s to the next chapter!