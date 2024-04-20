5 photos from Yarn Factory Lisenteners

The inaugural presentation of Yarn Factory Listeners: Kankakee Storytelling was held April 9 at Flanagan’s Irish Pub and was hosted by Bill Yohnka.

After attending a few storytelling events in Chicago, Yohnka thought: Let’s bring this to Kankakee. The free event featured six storytellers who shared eight-minute, true, personal stories.

In partnership with Kankakee Podcast and Kankakee Public Library, the unusual name of the event was derived from the idea of yarn being a story, factory being a place for creation and listeners being the audience giving their full attention to others who have crafted a personal tale.

Presenters included Dameika J. Rosenthal, Scott Whitehair, Alexandra Avans, Tomika A. Talley, Terry Streetman and Deb Terrill.

The next event is set for 7 p.m. May 14 in the same location.