This weekend at the movies: April 19, 2024

<strong>‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’</strong>

R, 120 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/war.</em> The British military recruits a small group of highly skilled soldiers to strike against German forces behind enemy lines during World War II. Starring Henry Cavill and Eiza González.

<strong>‘Abigail’</strong>

R, 109 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/thriller.</em> After a group of would-be criminals kidnap the 12-year-old ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, all they have to do to collect a $50 million ransom is watch the girl overnight. In an isolated mansion, the captors start to dwindle, one by one, and they discover, to their mounting horror, they’re locked inside with no normal little girl. Starring Melissa Barrera, Angus Cloud and Alisha Weir.

<strong>‘Love Lies Bleeding’</strong>

R, 104 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Thriller/crime.</em> Lou is a reclusive gym manager who falls hard for Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder who’s heading to Las Vegas to pursue her dream. Their love soon leads to violence as they get pulled deep into the web of Lou’s criminal family. Starring Kristen Stewart and Katy O’Brian.

<strong>‘Hard Miles’</strong>

PG-13, 108 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama/sport.</em> A prison social worker assembles a cycling team of teenage convicts and takes them on a transformative 1,000-mile ride. Inspired by the life of Greg Townsend and the Ridgeview Academy cycling team. Starring Sean Astin and Matthew Modine.

<strong>‘Spy x Family Code: White’</strong>

PG-13, 110 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/animation.</em> He’s a spy. She’s an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them.

<strong>‘Civil War’</strong>

R, 109 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/sci-fi.</em> In a dystopian future America, a team of military-embedded journalists races against time to reach Washington, D.C., before rebel factions descend upon the White House. Starring Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons.

<strong>‘Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead’</strong>

R, 99 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy.</em> Tanya finds her summer plans cancelled when her mum jets off for a last-minute retreat and the elderly babysitter unexpectedly passes away. Starring Simone Joy Jones and Nicole Richie.

<strong>‘The Long Game’</strong>

PG, 112 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama.</em> In 1956, JB Peña and his wife moved to the small town of Del Rio, TX, partly for a job as a school superintendent, but mostly to fulfill JB’s dream of joining the prestigious, all-white Del Rio Country Club. So when JB is rejected on the basis of his skin color, he is devastated. But his world soon collides with a group of young Latino golf caddies who work at the country club, and JB is inspired by the handmade course the boys built in the country to teach themselves golf. Starring Jay Hernandez and Dennis Quaid.

<strong>‘The First Omen’</strong>

R, 120 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Horror.</em> A woman starts to question her own faith when she uncovers a terrifying conspiracy to bring about the birth of evil incarnate in Rome. Starring Nell Tiger Free and Bill Nighy.

<strong>‘Monkey Man’</strong>

R, 113 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Action/thriller.</em> A young man ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he’s beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash. After years of suppressed rage, he discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city’s sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution on the men who took everything from him. Starring Dev Patel and Sobhita Dhulipala.

<strong>‘Someone Like You’</strong>

PG, 118 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Romance/drama.</em> After the tragic loss of his best friend, a grieving young architect launches a search for her secret twin sister. Starring Sarah Fisher and Jake Allyn.

<strong>‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’</strong>

PG-13, 115 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/Sci-fi.</em> Godzilla and Kong face a colossal threat hidden deep within the planet, challenging their very existence and the survival of the human race. Starring Millie Bobby Brown and Rebecca Hall.

<strong>‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’</strong>

PG-13, 115 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/fantasy.</em> The Spengler family returns to the iconic New York City firehouse where the original Ghostbusters have taken ghost-busting to the next level. When the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must unite to protect their home and save the world. Starring Paul Rudd and Finn Wolfhard.

<strong>‘Kung Fu Panda 4’</strong>

PG, 94 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/adventure.</em> Po must train a new warrior when he’s chosen to become the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace. However, when a powerful shape-shifting sorceress sets her eyes on his Staff of Wisdom, he suddenly realizes he’s going to need some help. Teaming up with a quick-witted corsac fox, Po soon discovers that heroes can be found in the most unexpected places. Starring Jack Black and Awkwafina.