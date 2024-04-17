RANDALL: What will you leave behind?

I have had some changes in my life lately that have made me start thinking it is time my husband and I started going through the house and letting go.

The main reason this is meaningful now is my dad recently passed away and my siblings and I are up against the task of clearing out his house and determining what we are going to do with everything.

It is a daunting task, and I am thankful I have five siblings to share it with. I want to make sure the same task for my own children is not so daunting.

This week, I gave a presentation to a group of seniors at a local church. The presentation was titled “Organizing a Downsizing Move.”

In the presentation, I outline the steps of clearing out the clutter in your current home, staging your home for sale, determining how much you can move to your new home and, finally, how to organize your new smaller space.

My husband and I have lived in only one house for the past 32 years. Since we have not ever moved, we also have not ever felt the need to get rid of items. Of course, as the kids grew up and grew out of clothes and toys, etc., we easily got rid of items we no longer needed because the kids were not using them.

My new daughter-in-law asked me during her last visit why we have kept some of the items in our basement, and my answer was because we had the room and never had a reason to clear it out (which a move would have prompted).

I quickly pulled out a sweet little sunsuit her husband (our oldest) wore as a baby that she did think was extremely cute. As I mentioned above, we parted with clothes and toys as they grew, but I did hang on to a few of my favorites I thought I would hand down to grandkids someday.

So now, we are going to pretend we are moving and wholeheartedly go through our basement and start the purge. If any of you are wondering how I, as a professional organizer, could have hung onto a basement full of items, I would like to clarify we might have a lot of items, but they are all organized.

We have had one other life change — our last kid to leave the nest will be doing so in the next couple of months, and with that, we hopefully will be able to furnish his new place. This alone will clear out a part of the basement. If there is any furniture left he is not interested in, then we finally can part with the rest of it. Our thought was why get rid of good enough furniture when we could save our kids a lot of money by setting them up in their new apartments.

We would like to go through the whole house and part ways with everything we no longer need, use or love — especially items our kids will not appreciate someday.

My new philosophy is do not wait until it is too late to clear out your house. If you can do it now, do so. Your descendants will appreciate you.