Community Calendar: April 17-24

<strong>April 17</strong>

<strong>Key City Toastmasters meeting</strong>

At 7 p.m. at Kankakee Area YMCA, 1075 N. Kennedy Drive, Kankakee, join the Key City Toastmasters for its meeting. For those who cannot attend in person, a Zoom link is available by contacting <a href="mailto:info@keycitytoastmaders.org" target="_blank">info@keycitytoastmaders.org</a>.

<strong>April 17-19</strong>

<strong>Spring Book Sale</strong>

The Bourbonnais Public Library, 250 W. John Casey Road, is gearing up for its Spring Book Sale, running April 17-19.

The sale will run from 4-8 p.m. April 17; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 18; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 19. On April 19, there will be a bag sale during which the cost is $5 for a bag of books. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own bags.

Hardcover books and audio/visual materials will be $1 each; paperbacks and discarded library materials will be 50 cents each; children’s picture books will be 25 cents each.

Proceeds from the sale will go toward library programs and services.

<strong>April 18</strong>

<strong>Bradley East’s Big Game Night</strong>

At 6 p.m. in the Bradley East Elementary School gym, 610 Liberty St., Bradley, join for a night of big board games. Concessions will be available for purchase. If the weather permits, the event will be held outside. This event is hosted by Bradley PTO.

<strong>April 19</strong>

<strong>Clove Alliance’s Communication and Collaboration</strong>

Clove Alliance will host a one-day interactive presentation titled Communication and Collaboration, focused on supporting survivors of sexual violence with disabilities. This event, tailored to community professionals, will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Kankakee Community College.

The keynote speaker, Leanne Mull, MHA, co-director of Blue Tower Solutions, brings a wealth of expertise in improving the lives of people with intellectual disabilities. Having shared insights at renowned platforms, including the TEDx stage, Mull will guide participants through best practices. Topics include an overview of various disabilities, supporting people with diverse communication styles, identifying barriers to support, understanding offender dynamics, tailoring support levels and accommodations and collaborative approaches to support.

The presentation is ideal for professionals who directly serve or engage with people with disabilities in their work. Participants can earn 5.5 CEUs or QIDP CEUs through KCC. The registration fee costs $10 and includes lunch.

Options Center for Independent Living and KCC Continuing Education & Career Services join Clove Alliance as co-sponsors of this event.

<strong>» Register: <a href="https://www.continuinged.kcc.edu" target="_blank">continuinged.kcc.edu</a></strong>

<strong>April 19, 20 & 22</strong>

<strong>Earth Day Aluminum Can Special</strong>

River Valley Recycling, 288 SouthTec Drive, Kankakee, will be celebrating special prices on all aluminum cans Friday, Saturday and Monday during normal business hours (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Monday; 8 a.m. to noon Saturday).

Go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/RiverValleyRecycling" target="_blank">facebook.com/RiverValleyRecycling</a> to see the pricing.

<strong>April 19-20</strong>

<strong>Earth Day at Belson Steel</strong>

On Friday and Saturday, recycle metal waste with Belson to make a little extra cash. Items accepted include aluminum, copper, brass, stainless steel, iron, tin, batteries, radiators, farm equipment and electronics.

Belson is located at Route 50 and Larry Power Road in Bourbonnais. Hours are 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.

<strong>April 20</strong>

<strong>Bradley Lions Club pancake breakfast</strong>

From 7:30-11 a.m. at the Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley, the Bradley Lions Club will be hosting an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast featuring pancakes, sausage and biscuits and gravy.

The cost is $8 per person. Kids 5 and under are free. For deliveries of five or more, call 815-953-1393.

<strong>Clean-up in downtown Kankakee</strong>

From 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, there will be a clean-up event in downtown Kankakee. Participants will meet at the gazebo in the farmers’ market parking lot (on the corner of Schuyler Avenue and Merchant Street). Meet there at 9 a.m. for team assignments and doughnuts.

It’s recommended to bring work gloves and a water bottle. The event is sponsored by Kankakee Public Library.

<strong>Clean-up in Riverview</strong>

From 9 a.m. to noon Saturday will be a clean-up event at Cobb Park and the corner gardens on River Street.

Meet at 9 a.m. at the gazebo at Cobb Park (on Cobb Boulevard in Kankakee, across the street from the Kankakee River). Trash bags will be provided. Bring gloves and clippers.

<strong>Clean Out Your Closet</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at River Rock Pub & Beer Garden, 5986 E. Route 17, Kankakee, River Rock Pub and Cake Me Happy will host a clothing resale event featuring women’s, men’s and children’s clothing.

The event is free and open to the public. To book a resale table space, call 815-600-6076 or 815-304-5744.

<strong>Customer Shred Day</strong>

From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Peoples Bank, 315 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, destroy old documents and paper files securely so they don’t end up in the wrong hands.

<strong>Joy’s Hallmark 44th anniversary</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Joy’s Hallmark, 2 Meadowview Center, Kankakee, join to celebrate the business’ 44th year. At noon, Bess Jess will be broadcasting live. From noon to 2 p.m., Nothing Bundt Cakes will be selling items. Also, there will be free gifts, samples and more.

<strong>Scouting info day</strong>

From 12:30-3:30 p.m. at Kankakee YMCA, 1075 Kennedy Drive, Kankakee, Rainbow Council, Boy Scouts of America will be hosting an informational day about joining the Scouts. There also will be a Healthy Kids Fair. This organization is open to grades kindergarten through high school. Scouting offers opportunities for camping, archery, fishing, crafts, family, citizenship, values and more.

<strong>Kankakee County CEO Trade Show</strong>

From 1-3 p.m. at Northfield Square mall, 1600 N. State Route 50, Bourbonnais, the first class of Kankakee County CEO will be hosting a trade show to showcase innovation, passion and talent. The five students will be sharing with the public what they’ve been working on in their CEO class.

<strong>2nd annual Knack-iversary</strong>

From 2-10 p.m. at Knack Brewing & Fermentations, 789 S. McMullen Ave., Kankakee, celebrate the business’ two-year anniversary with a food truck, special beer releases, raffles and more.

<strong>Suicide Awareness and Prevention Seminar</strong>

From 2-3:30 p.m. at On the Rox, 670 W. Station St., Kankakee, Eric Peterson, founder of Project Headspace and Timing, will present an informative seminar about suicide awareness, prevention and the stigma that surrounds the topic. This is a new effort from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in conjunction with Eric Peterson; his foundation, Project Headspace and Timing; and local businesses to help spread the word and knowledge on suicide prevention. The seminar is free and open to the public.

<strong>KTA live auction and dinner</strong>

At 5:30 p.m. at 1580 Butterfield Trail, Kankakee, join Kankakee Trinity Academy for its annual auction and dinner fundraiser. Tickets cost $40 each or $75 for a pair. Doors open at 4 p.m., and dinner is catered by Texas Roadhouse. Auction items can be viewed and bid on online at <a href="https://www.32auctions.com/kta24" target="_blank">32auctions.com/kta24</a>. Tickets also are available at this link.

<strong>Sleep in Heavenly Peace fundraiser</strong>

At 6:30 p.m. at Smitty’s Bar & Gaming, 1098 W. Station St., Kankakee, the bar will host a bingo night to benefit Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which builds beds for children in need.

<strong>April 20-21</strong>

<strong>Sunrise Center Animal Rescue fundraiser</strong>

On Saturday and Sunday at Mystic Dreams by Sarah, 1260 Larry Power Road, Bourbonnais, $10 from every reading and 20% of all sales will be donated to Sunrise Center Animal Rescue in Aroma Park.

<strong>April 20-27</strong>

<strong>Beautify Pembroke</strong>

From April 20-27, take part in the Pembroke neighborhood clean-up challenge, Beautify Pembroke, a week of walk-a-thons, community clean ups and a block party to spruce up the area. For more information, email <a href="mailto:aaronwoodard45@gmail.com" target="_blank">aaronwoodard45@gmail.com</a> or <a href="mailto:rthodgejr@gmail.com" target="_blank">rthodgejr@gmail.com</a>.

<strong>April 21</strong>

<strong>Kankakee Dream Wedding Expo</strong>

From 1-4 p.m. at the Kankakee Civic Auditorium, 803 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee, there will be a wedding expo featuring vendors from Kankakee County and beyond. Big or small, lavish or intimate, the on-site experts have something to suit every taste, budget and style. There is a $10 admission fee.

<strong>April 22</strong>

<strong>St. Rose of Lima fundraiser at Monical’s</strong>

St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, will be hosting a Community Day fundraiser. At the Bourbonnais, Kankakee and Manteno locations of Monical’s Pizza, 20% of a patron’s bill will be donated back to St. Rose. To participate in the fundraiser, mention St. Rose when ordering, and there will be a coupon to fill out.

<strong>April 24</strong>

<strong>Manteno Woman’s Club luncheon</strong>

The Manteno Woman’s Club will meet at noon for a luncheon/meeting at the Manteno Sportsmen’s Club, 851 N. Main St. All local ladies who are interested are invited to join the event. The guest speaker will be Kimberly Crothers, owner and manager of a purse museum at Diversatech. Call Manteno Women’s Club Committee Chair Ginny Anderson at 815 468-9770 for more information and to RSVP.