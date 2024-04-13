Pet of the Weekend: April 13, 2024

Name: Petra

Age: 7

My People and Place of Residence: Bert and Diane, of Bourbonnais.

A Little Bit About Me: I have a book that lists the “100 Things About Pug”; however, they omitted No. 101 … terrific heating pad! Petra is a full-blooded pug. Par excellence in home protection for any possible threats such as if a leaf blows by, a car or mail man drives by … as long as there is a treat involved. And she is the world’s best co-pilot and, at night, snuggler. She is among the oldest dog breeds known today, and during the long history, there is just one very important job: keeping us company. The wrinkles on her forehead represent the Chinese word “Prince/Princess.”

Favorite Treat: Anyone say “food”? I <em>love</em> Kong’s liver-flavored paste and Stella & Chewy’s Wild Weenies.

If I Could Speak, I Would Say: Is it time to eat? Did anyone say, “Go”? Please rub my belly! And thank you for adopting me from the Chicago French Bull Dog Rescue when I was 4 months old.