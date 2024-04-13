New on the bookshelf: April 13, 2024

<strong>At last, A.J. Finn has a new thriller</strong>

A very good way to get me interested in a book is to name-drop Agatha Christie on the first page.

I’m a fan, as I might have mentioned a million times and so, apparently, is A.J. Finn, who finally has followed up his 2018 blockbuster “The Woman in the Window” with “End of Story.” Finn’s thriller/whodunit hybrid mentions Christie frequently, in fact. Its main character, Nicky Hunter, is a woman (and mystery fan) who has been summoned to the stately San Francisco mansion of a writer, Sebastian Trapp, whose life is as shadowy as his bestselling whodunits.

Trapp, who is dying, wants Nicky to write his biography and help him “solve an old mystery or two,” specifically, what happened to Trapp’s wife and adolescent son, both of whom vanished 20 years earlier.

If you’re up for being kept in the dark, one of the early pleasures of “End of Story” is not knowing precisely what sort of book it is. It’s set in the present but if Charlotte Brontë had a laptop and access to social media, you could imagine her crafting “End of Story,” which begins in the Gothic territory of her “Jane Eyre.”

— Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune

<strong>Hero of novel frees enslaved people, makes them a home</strong>

In 1834, a woman carrying a “wood staff carved to bear a nest of thirteen serpent mouths” frees slaves throughout Arkansas by leveling plantations and causing the deaths of slave owners.

She then leads the people north toward St. Louis, where she purchases an all-white town for three times what it’s worth. Before the people move into the town, which they rename Ours, the woman known as Saint shepherds them to a creek to wash away “all that wasn’t theirs to carry: their bruises, their traumas, their hardened melancholy.”

The debut novel of poet Phillip B. Williams, “Ours” is so vivid a glimpse into the lives of formerly enslaved people that it reads with the beauty and urgency of a spoken word poem.

As the people settle into town and begin to feel safe from outside predators (thanks to Saint’s spells) muscles uncoil. Breathing comes easier. Grief, love, fear, envy, loss, loneliness and hope rise to the surface. All that makes them who they are takes on mythical heft. The writing is vastly imaginative — it’s as if Toni Morrison and Ovid got together to rewrite the Greek myths through an African lens, against the backdrop of American bigotry.

— Christine Brunkhorst, Star Tribune

<strong>Jamison married, had a baby, lived to tell about it</strong>

I can’t stand blue cheese but I’m pretty sure if Leslie Jamison wrote a book about it, I would: a. read it, b. love it and c. seriously reconsider my long-standing Gorgonzola bias.

That’s a shorthand way of saying that Jamison’s essays— three long ones are collected in her new “Splinters” — are so compassionate and insightful that she interests you in topics you may not think you care about and shows you new ways to view topics you already do care about it.

“Splinters” is largely about motherhood, a topic Jamison addresses with her admirable ability to see things from many sides. That’s demonstrated when she writes that she finally understands what mothers are saying when they claim to love their babies so much that they could eat them up, but she also notes that if she did eat her baby up, she would stop crying and Jamison could get some rest.

Jamison also writes about writing and teaching, which are difficult to separate from being a new mother, as she reveals in a section where she urges students to find fresh perspectives on stories they think they know while she urgently needs to pump breast milk.

— Chris Hewitt, Star Tribune