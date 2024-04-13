Kankakee Art League to meet Tuesday on oil, acrylic

After the 9:30 a.m. business meeting Tuesday, the Kankakee Art League will host a workshop on painting in oil or acrylic led by Jo McCord. The group will be using ideas of composition that were learned in February.

Light refreshments will be provided but it is permitted to bring a sack lunch.

The meeting and workshop will be held at the Lisieux Pastoral Center, 381 St. Joseph Ave., Kankakee. For supplies or more information, email <a href="mailto:artkal.77@yahoo.com" target="_blank">artkal.77@yahoo.com</a>.