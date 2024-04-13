Events on tap at River Rock Pub & Beer Garden

KANKAKEE — As the nice weather rolls into town, events for spring and early summer join the calendar at River Rock Pub & Beer Garden, 5986 E. Route 17, Kankakee.

From 7-8 p.m. every Tuesday is Hot Seat Tuesday where one lucky winner may go home with $25 or more just for sitting in the right “hot” seat.

From 5-9 p.m. every Wednesday, Wine Down Wednesday will feature Illinois wineries with tasting flights and other specials. Reiki and tarot will be available from the Redemption Den and there will be music by Broke Dusty. The MC for the event is Tomika Tally with Standing Ovation. There are flights every hour on the half.

At 7 p.m. every Thursday is free bar bingo.

Vendor events are set for April 20, May 5, June 2, July 14, Aug. 4 and Sept. 8.

On May 5 will be a Tuff Dawgs Animal Rescue Painting fundraiser with Patti’s Paint Parties.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/RiverRockPub" target="_blank">facebook.com/RiverRockPub</a>.