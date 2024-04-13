Community Wellness Group to celebrate 25th annual World Tai Chi & Qigong Day

KANKAKEE — Community Wellness Group of Kankakee will celebrate the 25th annual World Tai Chi & Qigong Day with a free adult wellness fair from 8:30-11 a.m. April 27 at St. Rose of Lima Chapel, 486 W. Merchant St.

Vendors will offer blood pressure checks and information and free samples on wellness topics such as crystal reiki, massage, classes, nutrition, acupressure seeds, alternative medicine and sound baths.

From 9-10 a.m., attendees can see demonstrations and practice forms of tai chi and qigong. At 10 a.m. the group will join the worldwide wave of tai chi and qigong energy, and the event will end with a group meditation. This free event is open only to adults.