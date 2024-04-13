A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Joy and entertainment

It feels like just yesterday I was going to my sister’s house to meet her newborn baby girl. We all blinked and suddenly that baby girl is 3.

Though the years have been flying by, it’s been so special to pause and appreciate Alexis grow into who she is today. She’s gone from a calm baby to a toddler with a larger-than-life personality.

She loves to laugh and sing. She is smart and inquisitive. She’s caring and kind.

Her favorite past times right now include watching Taylor Swift’s Eras concert and dancing to “A Little Bit Alexis” by Annie Murphy (“This is my song!” she says).

She’s in that stage of life where she’s changing and growing near constantly. Every time I see her, she has new things to share and new questions to ask.

Up until close family and friends began having kids several years back, I never quite knew how to talk to children. I’ve always liked kids, but it was tough for me to get on their level.

Apparently encouraging a 4-year-old to start a savings plan as soon as possible is a little over their head.

But now that I’m around kids more often, they’ve taught me how to meet them where they are and how to frame conversations to their comprehension. This has helped take me out of my own thought process to make it more universal, which has been useful in any aspect of communication.

It’s an interesting headspace to be in, especially when it comes to finding the right way to answer their questions in a way that they’ll understand.

I give so much credit to parents, caregivers and educators.

Speaking of parents, it’s been such a joy to watch my sister, Nikki, and her husband, Don, in their roles as Mom and Dad.

I’ve known Nikki my whole life and Don for over half of my life and always knew they had what it takes to be great parents, but seeing them actually <em>as</em> parents shows me what I think is their truest selves.

Alexis has brought out this adorably playful side of Nikki, and the two of them are peas in a pod. Don is remarkable at making sure both of his girls have everything they need to be happy.

Seeing Alexis as part of their family is the piece to the puzzle no one knew was missing. The same is true for our extended family.

Happy birthday to our sweet Al. Thanks for bringing us non-stop joy and entertainment.