KAMUG members learn how to save through Google services

Last Monday, the Kankakee Area Macintosh User’s Group received wisdom from personal computer guru, Mark Duhon. Duhon’s pioneering experiences range from the coding of elementary personal computers (in the 1970s) to the operation of a BBS; to the creation of mass storage strategies and the finessing of websites and online sales. This led to his fearless philosophy of using computer technology to accomplish tasks previously unattainable or simply too costly.

Duhon showed, through display of his spreadsheet, how he saved about $15,000 in nine years for himself and his business with just one of Google’s featured services. As a Google aficionado, he did not include the savings he accrued from using several other Google services, making his total savings substantially more than the spreadsheet example given.

His pursuit of computing excellence spread throughout his family. One son developed computing services for Amazon which, Duhon said, has saved Jeff Bezos untold millions and increased efficiency. Another son has coded apps for mobile devices. His daughter created a professional computer graphics career at an early age. Perhaps the master of savings is Duhon’s wife: a wizard at finding the lowest of low prices with the greatest of accumulated purchase points.

Duhon’s litany of money saving techniques are of benefit to all who use computing devices, whether self-employed, working for others, or simply for thrift and sustainability. Duhon can be found in his Bourbonnais office through the week and at the Friendswood Christian Church on Sundays (he’s also the minister).

Melody Orth, KAMUG App Director, demoed a free multi-timer app of use to anyone, but especially to professionals needing to keep track of multiple events. She also showed a bone-conducting, Bluetooth headphone with extraordinary features and quality.

Computing device news and additional demos of an ‘electronic’ clothing item followed.

“The final presentation was an extraordinary collection of ‘cookies,’ the edible kind!” said KAMUG President Kris Mathers.

Computer, tablet and smartphone users are invited to attend meetings at 5:30 p.m. on the second Monday of the month at Bradley Public Library, 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley. For more information, call 815-472-4472.