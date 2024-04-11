This weekend at the movies: April 12, 2024

<strong>‘Civil War’</strong>

R, 109 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/sci-fi.</em> In a dystopian future America, a team of military-embedded journalists races against time to reach Washington, D.C., before rebel factions descend upon the White House. Starring Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons.

<strong>‘Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead’</strong>

R, 99 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy.</em> Tanya finds her summer plans cancelled when her mum jets off for a last-minute retreat and the elderly babysitter unexpectedly passes away. Starring Simone Joy Jones and Nicole Richie.

<strong>‘Arcadian’</strong>

R, 91 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/action.</em> In the near future on a decimated Earth, Paul and his twin sons find tranquility by day but terror by night when ferocious creatures awaken and consume all living souls in their path. When Paul is nearly killed, the boys come up with a desperate plan for survival, using everything their father taught them to keep him alive. Starring Nicolas Cage.

<strong>‘The Long Game’</strong>

PG, 112 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Drama.</em> In 1956, JB Peña and his wife moved to the small town of Del Rio, TX, partly for a job as a school superintendent, but mostly to fulfill JB’s dream of joining the prestigious, all-white Del Rio Country Club. So when JB is rejected on the basis of his skin color, he is devastated. But his world soon collides with a group of young Latino golf caddies who work at the country club, and JB is inspired by the handmade course the boys built in the country to teach themselves golf. Starring Jay Hernandez and Dennis Quaid.

<strong>‘Wicked Little Letters’</strong>

R, 102 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/mystery.</em> When Edith and fellow residents begin to receive wicked letters full of hilarious profanities, foul-mouthed Rose is charged with the crime. However, as the town’s women investigate the crime themselves, they suspect that something is amiss, and that Rose might not be the culprit after all. Starring Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley.

<strong>‘The First Omen’</strong>

R, 120 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror.</em> A woman starts to question her own faith when she uncovers a terrifying conspiracy to bring about the birth of evil incarnate in Rome. Starring Nell Tiger Free and Bill Nighy.

<strong>‘Epic Tales’</strong>

PG, 94 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Animated.</em> Pattie, an ambitious and daring mouse has big dreams to be an adventurer and a hero. When her homeland in Ancient Greece is threatened by Poseidon himself, Pattie is determined to save her city! Defying the odds, the gods, and the wishes of her feline father figure Sam, she embarks on an epic sea-quest to save her city.

<strong>‘Monkey Man’</strong>

R, 113 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/thriller.</em> A young man ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he’s beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash. After years of suppressed rage, he discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city’s sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution on the men who took everything from him. Starring Dev Patel and Sobhita Dhulipala.

<strong>‘Someone Like You’</strong>

PG, 118 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Romance/drama.</em> After the tragic loss of his best friend, a grieving young architect launches a search for her secret twin sister. Starring Sarah Fisher and Jake Allyn.

<strong>‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’</strong>

PG-13, 115 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/Sci-fi.</em> Godzilla and Kong face a colossal threat hidden deep within the planet, challenging their very existence and the survival of the human race. Starring Millie Bobby Brown and Rebecca Hall.

<strong>‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’</strong>

PG-13, 115 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/fantasy.</em> The Spengler family returns to the iconic New York City firehouse where the original Ghostbusters have taken ghost-busting to the next level. When the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must unite to protect their home and save the world. Starring Paul Rudd and Finn Wolfhard.

<strong>‘Kung Fu Panda 4’</strong>

PG, 94 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/adventure.</em> Po must train a new warrior when he’s chosen to become the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace. However, when a powerful shape-shifting sorceress sets her eyes on his Staff of Wisdom, he suddenly realizes he’s going to need some help. Teaming up with a quick-witted corsac fox, Po soon discovers that heroes can be found in the most unexpected places. Starring Jack Black and Awkwafina.