Prime adapts video game 'Fallout'

There are so many words that “trigger” me. Let’s start with “trigger”! Call me old-fashioned, but when I see the terms “post-apocalyptic,” “steampunk,” “alternative history,” “retrofuturism” and “based on a video game,” I reach for my remote.

All apply to the expansive series “Fallout,” streaming today in its entirety on Prime Video. “Fallout” is a role-playing video game series set in a grim future some 200 years after some kind of nuclear catastrophe.

This limited series stars Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten and Kyle MacLachlan amid sentient robots and bizarre Western-themed shootouts.

While video games seem a likely source for filmed fantasy fare, they have had a spotty record as inspiration. It may be fun to see comic books brought to life on screen, but a fixed narrative approach to a role-playing game may seem like a step backward for those marinated in the genre. Why passively watch when you can play and participate?

I fully admit that I have absolutely no feel for material like “Fallout.” I’m most curious to see if this ambitious series catches on or becomes just another expensive Prime Video epic like “The Rings of Power” and “The Wheel of Time.”

• “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) counts down to its final episode in typical fashion, starting with tonight’s “very special” episode, “A Proper Wedding and Skeletons in the Closet,” featuring George and Maddie’s big day.

Time was, the last couple of months of a TV season could be counted on to include major series finales, long-anticipated weddings and engagement cliffhangers. But an entire generation of viewers has come of age without any real familiarity with the idea of a TV “season.”

We’ve recently seen how even the most innovative streaming platforms can depend on vintage material, and over the years, the rights to series like “Friends” have commanded a king’s ransom and basic-cable fare like “Suits” has become the backbone of a binging culture.

What current series are likely to fit that bill? With the possible exception of “Abbott Elementary,” I’m at a loss to name a series that might form part of a strong back catalog for future viewers.

• “Cities of Success” (9 p.m., CNBC) interviews business and civic leaders in Denver and Boulder, Colorado, who discuss the policies they have adopted that they believe can help their municipalities grow and adapt in a changing business climate and evolving society.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Shortly after delivering revealing testimony, a congressional aide is found murdered on “Law & Order” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• A missing teen may be connected to a larger scheme on “Law & Order: SVU” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• A bookstore owner’s review of a popular novel leads to love in the 2024 romance “Blind Date Book Club” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• Stabler calls on old contacts on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• A socialite’s missing husband may be too good to be true on “Elsbeth” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).