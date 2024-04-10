Pet of the Week: April 10, 2024

Names: Westminster (Papillon) and Moses (St. Bernard/Great Pyrenees)

Ages: 7

Our People and Place of Residence: Michael and Marijo Stevenson, of rural Kankakee.

A Little Bit About Us: Moses was picked up in Odesa, Texas, with a truck that went from Union Grove, Wis., to Tiny Paws Small Animal Rescue. He was in a big truck with several dogs brought to Wisconsin and Illinois and was dropped off at a home that would foster or adopt his friends. They told him he was a cute puppy, and everyone loved him until he grew into a large dog, then they took him to the shelter. He was dropped off at the Stevensons’ house, his new home, at about 2 p.m. He knows his parents love him, and he really enjoys walking with his brother at Willowhaven Nature Center.

Favorite Treat: Pupperoni.

If We Could Speak, We Would Say: More Pupperoni, please.