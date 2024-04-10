Live music this weekend: April 10, 2024

<strong>Ryan Leggott & Matt Shipley’s open mic</strong>
The Dam Tap — 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee
<em>7 p.m. Thursday</em>
<strong>Andrew Scott Denlinger</strong>
Fun Hub — 501 Lowe Road, Aroma Park
<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>The John Webber Band</strong>
Bradley American Legion — 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley
<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Spring Country Music Fest feat. Phoenix</strong>
Essex Community Center — 217 Parls St., Essex
<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>The Band Sundance</strong>
Back Forty — 77 N. Main St., Manteno
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Midlife Crisis</strong>
Smokey Jo’s — 475 W. Burville Road, Crete
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>One Lung Louie</strong>
Aly Anne’s Bar & Grill — 122 E. Main St., Dwight
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>The South Side Social Club</strong>
Curley’s Tap — 114 Depot St., Gardner
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Elvis tribute</strong>
Bradley American Legion — 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley
<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Jaik Willis</strong>
Aly Anne’s Bar & Grill — 122 E. Main St., Dwight
<em>5 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Open Mic w/Tim O’Brien</strong>
The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley
<em>8 p.m. Tuesday</em>