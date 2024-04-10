Shaw Local

Life

Live music this weekend: April 10, 2024

By Daily Journal staff report

<strong>Ryan Leggott &amp; Matt Shipley’s open mic</strong>

The Dam Tap — 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee

<em>7 p.m. Thursday</em>

<strong>Andrew Scott Denlinger</strong>

Fun Hub — 501 Lowe Road, Aroma Park

<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>The John Webber Band</strong>

Bradley American Legion — 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Spring Country Music Fest feat. Phoenix</strong>

Essex Community Center — 217 Parls St., Essex

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>The Band Sundance</strong>

Back Forty — 77 N. Main St., Manteno

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Midlife Crisis</strong>

Smokey Jo’s — 475 W. Burville Road, Crete

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>One Lung Louie</strong>

Aly Anne’s Bar &amp; Grill — 122 E. Main St., Dwight

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>The South Side Social Club</strong>

Curley’s Tap — 114 Depot St., Gardner

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Elvis tribute</strong>

Bradley American Legion — 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley

<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Jaik Willis</strong>

Aly Anne’s Bar &amp; Grill — 122 E. Main St., Dwight

<em>5 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Open Mic w/Tim O’Brien</strong>

The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley

<em>8 p.m. Tuesday</em>