KPL Teen Zone offering homework help, scholarship workshop

The Roland B. Johnson Teen Zone in the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, is offering several programs this month, including providing teens with homework and scholarship assistance.

<strong>HOMEWORK HELP</strong>

From 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays, grades sixth through 12th can drop in for math and science tutoring. A qualified and experienced tutor will be available for help in subjects including mathematics, biology, chemistry, geometry, trigonometry and physics. Attendees are required to bring their work with them.

<strong>SCHOLARSHIP WORKSHOP</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 13 and April 20, all high school seniors are invited to a scholarship workshop to see what college scholarships are available for application. There will be assistance available to help students complete the applications.

There is the option to work in small groups or one-on-one. A limited number of computers are available, so it’s encouraged to bring laptops.

<strong>TEEN GAMES & SNACKS</strong>

From 4:30-6:30 p.m. every Wednesday in April, grades sixth through 12th are invited for games and snacks. Tonight features a Monopoly tournament; on April 17 is iLog journaling; on April 24 will be a Scrabble tournament.

<strong>ANIME AFTERNOONS</strong>

Teens and tweens are invited to join from 4:30-6 p.m. every Friday to watch, read and craft all things manga and anime.

For more information, call 815-937-6960.