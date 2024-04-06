New on the bookshelf: April 6, 2024

<strong>‘Year of the Locust’ is a bonkers gem</strong>

The title “The Year of the Locust” suggests a novel of biblical proportions. And it is.

Terry Hayes’ novel is an epic espionage thriller filled with wrath and retribution, faith and forgiveness, sacrifice, love and loss, all in the name of an almighty being. It’s a mind-bending story of one man’s evolution from spy to savior when the world descends into “utter darkness.”

We’re living “among the ruins of the Twin Towers” in an “Age of Panic,” says main character Ridley Kane (an ironic allusion to the Bible’s first killer). Kane is a “Denied Access Area” spy, one who is tasked with missions where angels fear to tread. As a young man, Kane was forced into a career with the CIA when he washed out of the Navy. He’s a “solo voyager,” who says his covert life is like “traveling through a sea of candles,” always trying to focus on the light. Kane may be the greatest spymaster of his generation because he trusts his prophetic visions and intuition as much as his training.

At close to 800 pages, it’s a big book with big themes and chapter after chapter of blockbuster action, often ending in foreshadowing that cranks up the suspense.

— Carole E. Barrowman, Star Tribune

<strong>‘John Lewis: In Search of the Beloved Community’</strong>

What an extraordinary life John Lewis lived. And how much he gave to us all.

Anyone with a sense of American history knows the highlights. Lewis was born in 1940 as one of 10 children of Alabama sharecroppers and rose to become an icon of the Civil Rights Movement and a lion of the U.S. Congress, exemplifying the phrase that became his motto: “good trouble.”

With “John Lewis: In Search of the Beloved Community,” Raymond Arsenault gives us not only the first full biography of the man — Lewis died in 2020 — but a deeply researched history of the movement that he led and served all his life, a movement that is an essential chapter in American history.

Arsenault is the University of South Florida’s John Hope Franklin professor of Southern history emeritus and the author of several other books, including “Arthur Ashe: A Life.”

Arsenault met Lewis in 2000, as he was researching his 2006 book “Freedom Riders: 1961 and the Struggle for Racial Justice.” (That book became the source for an Emmy-winning PBS documentary and an opera.)

In this book’s preface, Arsenault notes his friendship with and admiration for Lewis.

— Colette Bancroft, Tampa Bay Times

<strong>In tech such as AI, is there upside?</strong>

“It’s difficult to convey just how strange life in the third decade of the third millennium has become,” Michiko Kakutani writes in “The Great Wave,” her cultural survey of the discontented present.

The insight is truthful if broad. She takes on a vast theme in this propulsive book. But like the storming waters in the Hokusai print on the cover of “Great Wave,” the topic of chaotic change is so powerful it comes close to overwhelming the book.

The new book reads as a sequel to “The Death of Truth,” Kakutani’s 2018 warning about how disinformation had chipped away at objective truth and set the stage for American authoritarianism. In the new book, she is both embedded in the contemporary tumult and casting an eye backward. Viewing today as a “hinge moment” and frightened by what she sees (inequality, polarization, violence), Kakutani looks at other such moments in history. What she finds is sobering, though not without hope.

In one of those moments, disruptions that flowed from the invention of the printing press, she finds present-day parallels. Just as the internet supercharged crackpot conspiracy theories and access to basic knowledge, Gutenberg’s invention spread superstition and pseudoscience while also kick-starting the Age of Reason.

— Chris Barsanti, Star Tribune