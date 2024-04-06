Library Life: Week of April 7, 2024

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Tinted by Ari: Join Ari Hayden of Electric Lady Lounge, at 6 p.m. Wednesday for Empowerment Through Cosmetic & Paramedical Tattooing.

• Fantasy Map Making: At 1 p.m. April 13, make a fantasy map with household items.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Club Lab Rats: At 4:30 p.m. Monday, grades kindergarten through fifth can enjoy STEM activities.

• Reptiles in the Library: At 5:30 p.m., families are invited for a reptile presentation by ONU. Registration required.

<strong>Central Citizens Library District</strong>

• Storytime: At 10 a.m. Fridays in April for ages preschool and younger; interactive stories, songs, rhymes, games and activities.

• Middle School Art Workshop: At 4 p.m. Tuesday, grades fifth through eighth can learn how to create artwork using chalk pastels.

<strong>Clifton Public Library</strong>

• Free Solar Eclipse glasses will be available Monday while supplies last.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Needlework: Meets at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

• Book Club: Meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Solar Eclipse Viewing Party: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday. Call to sign up.

• Senior Safety: At 10 a.m. Thursday, enjoy senior safety discussions over coffee and doughnuts with the fire chief and public educator.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• Pick of the Week: “Fatally Flaky” by Diane Mott Davidson.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Book Discussion: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, join to discuss “All That Is Mine I Carry With Me” by William Landay.

• Author Interview: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, local author Amy Kemp (author of “I See You: A Guide for Women to Make More, Have More, and Be More”) will be interviewed by JaHana Holloway.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Storytime: Meets at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday with Mr. William.

• Drop-in Scrabble: Grab some friends and play word games from 10 a.m. to noon on April 13.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Puzzle Swap: Exchange puzzles with other enthusiasts between 1-2 p.m. Monday.

• Book Club: Join to discuss “The Art of Healing Heartbeats” by Jan-Philipp Sendker at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Home From the Storm” by Laurel Blout; “An Amish New Beginning” by JoAnn Brown and Patrice Lewis; “Her Scandalous Amish Secret” by Jocelyn McClay.

