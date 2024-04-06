KCC instructor receives IACEA Teacher of the Year Award

For her passion and commitment to students, Jennifer Mulligan has received the Illinois Adult and Continuing Educators Association Arthur J. Stejskal Teacher of the Year Award.

Mulligan teaches GED courses at Kankakee Community College. She received the award March 7 at the association’s conference in Springfield. Among other criteria, it honors a person who demonstrates commitment to the profession, accepts the uniqueness of learners, is supportive and fosters freedom of thought and expression.

“Ms. Mulligan has been working diligently with my two adult sons for nearly a year,” said Brandi LaMie, of Kankakee. “As a homeschool and special needs family, we were nearing the end of our curriculum and looking for a method of graduation. We were referred to your GED completion program through KCC and came in contact with one of the most proactive people in our journey, Ms. Jennifer Mulligan.

“She and the team helped my sons progress leaps and bounds in sharpening their skills and preparing them to pass their tests.”

It is the fourth time in eight years a KCC employee has received the Illinois Adult and Continuing Educators Association statewide award. Margaret Wolf was named Administrator of the Year in 2017; Donna Mann was Arthur J. Stejskal Teacher of the Year in 2018; and Gregg Beglau received the Support Staff of the Year Award in 2019.

My teacher Ms. Jennifer deserves the title Teacher of the Year and so much more.

I have never had a teacher who was so interested in my pursuit of an education as well as genuinely invested in my well-being. She has been a great confidant in my times of need, as well as an encouraging educator.

Ms. Jennifer has been my teacher for the past four years and she is always pushing me to do my best and choose confidence. She has been such a great mentor as well as a friend. I would not have been as far in my education had I not been given such a patient and kind teacher. There have been times I didn’t believe I’d make it this far in my education but she pushes me to my full potential and I’ll forever be grateful.

She’s made sure I’ve always had everything I need to help me be prepared for class and thrive in all aspects of my life. Her whole life is dedicated to helping her students be successful in expanding their minds and becoming more successful in life for themselves and the ones they love.

I have had such a life-changing experience having the opportunity to obtain my equivalent at KCC in Ms. Jennifer’s adult education class. There are resources I never even have known about had I not met Ms. Jennifer. My children and I are so blessed to know such a thoughtful and warmhearted woman.

I pray you award Ms. Jennifer with Teacher of the Year so she is recognized for all the people in our community that she has helped in so many ways. She will always be the teacher I think of as I pass every milestone on my way to my highest potential and the reason, I will be a better provider for myself as well as my children. Ms. Jennifer is one of those people you never forget and wish were family.

— Tammara Gonzalez