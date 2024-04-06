Applications open for Miss Illinois Senior America Pageant

Hitting the runway June 21 and 22 will be the participants in the annual Miss Illinois Senior America Pageant.

According to a news release from the event organizers, women 60-plus can compete for the state title of Miss Illinois Senior America which is a search for the gracious lady who best exemplifies the dignity, maturity and inner beauty of all senior Americans. The winner will represent Illinois at the national competition in Atlantic City.

“Seniors are the foundation of America and our most valuable treasure,” organizers said. “It is upon their knowledge, wisdom, experience and heart for service that the younger generation may also gain knowledge and the opportunity to build a better society.”

The competition will include the categories of talent, philosophy on life, evening gown and interview.

The pageant consultant is Patricia Polk, and the state director is Gloria Kennedy. For more information, to apply for participation or to sponsor, email <a href="mailto:priorityentertainmentevent@gmail.com" target="_blank">priorityentertainmentevent@gmail.com</a>, or call 815-573-8434.