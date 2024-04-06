A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A liking to biking

After last summer’s incident when the bicycles were stolen from our garage, I felt rather bummed out.

Not so much from the theft as from the loss of enjoyment I found in riding my bicycle around the neighborhood. I wasn’t going to be taking up mountain biking any time soon, but I did find pleasure in cycling around.

A few months later, my dear husband surprised me with a trip to Tern of the Wheel in Bradley, where he got me a new bike. I picked out a reddish-pink cruiser that offered both speed and comfort.

Because of its resemblance to the bike in “Pee Wee’s Big Adventure,” I named the bike Pauline in memory of Paul Reubens.

When I ride it around the neighborhood, I kind of feel like Pee Wee in that opening sequence where he dreams he’s riding in the Tour de France. Not because I think I look athletic but because I think I look like Pee Wee in that scene: slightly dorky and uncoordinated.

Though I’m not incredibly stealth on the bike (I’ve tripped on and off of it a few more times than I’d like to admit), I love riding it.

And this is the first time I’ve taken a liking to cardio-based exercise.

With some very nice-weather days peppered into February and March, I finally got back on the bike after the not-so-cold winter. While I’m not riding consistently every day, I’ve found my distance has increased as has my speed.

In just a short time, I’ve found myself getting stronger and faster. As someone who has exercised incredibly inconsistently for the greater part of nearly three decades, I finally get what people say about exercise making you feel good.

And it’s not just that strength and speed that feels good, it’s knowing that I have it in me to <em>want</em> to do the work.

Exercise has always been one of those things I knew I should be doing but I’d make up any excuse to avoid. It wasn’t coming completely from a place of laziness (though that is a factor) but also from a place of fear that I wouldn’t be good at X, Y or Z.

I still don’t know if I’m good at X or Y, but I’ve found a Z that I enjoy, and that’s more than enough for me at the moment.

So, even if you’re afraid to try something for fear of not being good at it, give it a shot. You might not be the best in the race, but you might surprise yourself by having fun.