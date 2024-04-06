5 photos from the Spring Fling Family Fair

Daily Journal staff report

Still I Rise and Harbor House came together for the Spring Fling Family Fair on March 23 at the Civic Auditorium. Hundreds of people attended the fun-filled event.

At the event was an array of activities, games, raffles, prizes, a 360 Photo Booth provided by 360 FX, along with community resource vendors that filled the room. There were performances by R&B recording artist BenOne and Tocarra, spoken word artist Jeronimo Speaks, as well as an appearance from Kankakee County 21st Judicial Circuit Judge Marlow Jones as he spoke briefly about the importance of building community.

Still I Rise was founded by Tocarra Eldridge-Robinson, which is a dynamic and innovative leadership development non-profit organization that empowers low-income and underprivileged youth and feeds homeless individuals on a regular basis. The inspiring organization also provides youth and young adults with stimulating programs, events and seminars.

Harbor House provides free and confidential services to domestic violence survivors in Kankakee and Iroquois counties. They are equipped to respond through their 24-hour hotline, 24-hour chat line, emergency shelters, counseling and legal advocacy services and so much more.

Several years ago, Still I Rise and Harbor House partnered to bring the community the HOPE Fest, short for healing opportunity to prevent violence.

The Spring Fling Family Fair was hosted by Jake LaMore, host of Kankakee Podcast, with music provided by DJ Swoope. The event also provided free food from several food trucks in the community, Mac’s BBQ, Zarates Tacos and Kays Kitchen.

Still I Rise and Harbor House give thanks to all of their contributors, volunteers and everyone who made the Spring Fling event a success.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.Still-iRise.org" target="_blank">Still-iRise.org</a> and <a href="https://www.HarborHousedv.org" target="_blank">HarborHousedv.org</a>.