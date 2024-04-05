Kankakee Public Library presents an evening with Rodney Freeman

KANKAKEE — Librarian, archivist, filmmaker and former Kankakee resident Rodney Freeman will be speaking at the Kankakee Public Library at 6 p.m. Thursday. Freeman’s documentary “Are You a Librarian: The Untold Story of Black Librarians” is set for release in early 2025.

Amidst the rising challenges of book banning and censorship, Freeman’s documentary will shed light on the contributions of Black librarians who stand on the front lines, ensuring equitable access to knowledge for all. Freeman’s work unveils the often-overlooked role of Black librarians in shaping a collective understanding of the world.

This is a free program. Questions can be directed to the library at 815-939-4564. The library is at 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.