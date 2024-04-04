This weekend at the movies: April 5, 2024

<strong>‘Wicked Little Letters’</strong>

R, 102 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/mystery.</em> When Edith and fellow residents begin to receive wicked letters full of hilarious profanities, foul-mouthed Rose is charged with the crime. However, as the town’s women investigate the crime themselves, they suspect that something is amiss, and that Rose might not be the culprit after all. Starring Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley.

<strong>‘The First Omen’</strong>

R, 120 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror.</em> A woman starts to question her own faith when she uncovers a terrifying conspiracy to bring about the birth of evil incarnate in Rome. Starring Nell Tiger Free and Bill Nighy.

<strong>‘Epic Tales’</strong>

PG, 94 mins. <strong>(Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Animated.</em> Pattie, an ambitious and daring mouse has big dreams to be an adventurer and a hero. When her homeland in Ancient Greece is threatened by Poseidon himself, Pattie is determined to save her city! Defying the odds, the gods, and the wishes of her feline father figure Sam, she embarks on an epic sea-quest to save her city.

<strong>‘Monkey Man’</strong>

R, 113 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/thriller.</em> A young man ekes out a meager living in an underground fight club where, night after night, wearing a gorilla mask, he’s beaten bloody by more popular fighters for cash. After years of suppressed rage, he discovers a way to infiltrate the enclave of the city’s sinister elite. As his childhood trauma boils over, his mysteriously scarred hands unleash an explosive campaign of retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him. Starring Dev Patel and Sobhita Dhulipala.

<strong>‘Someone Like You’</strong>

PG, 118 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Romance/drama.</em> After the tragic loss of his best friend, a grieving young architect launches a search for her secret twin sister. Starring Sarah Fisher and Jake Allyn.

<strong>‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’</strong>

PG-13, 115 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/Sci-fi.</em> Godzilla and the almighty Kong face a colossal threat hidden deep within the planet, challenging their very existence and the survival of the human race. Starring Millie Bobby Brown and Rebecca Hall.

<strong>‘In the Land of Saints and Sinners’</strong>

R, 106 mins. <strong>(Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/thriller.</em> Ireland, 1970s. Eager to leave his dark past behind, Finbar Murphy leads a quiet life in the remote coastal town of Glencolmcille, far from the political violence that grips the rest of the country. But when a menacing crew of terrorists arrive, led by a ruthless woman named Doirean, Finbar is drawn into an increasingly vicious game of cat and mouse, forcing him to choose between exposing his secret identity or defending his friends and neighbors. Starring Liam Neeson and Kerry Condon.

<strong>‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’</strong>

PG-13, 115 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/fantasy.</em> The Spengler family returns to the iconic New York City firehouse where the original Ghostbusters have taken ghost-busting to the next level. When the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must unite to protect their home and save the world from a second ice age. Starring Paul Rudd and Finn Wolfhard.

<strong>‘Kung Fu Panda 4’</strong>

PG, 94 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/adventure.</em> Po must train a new warrior when he’s chosen to become the spiritual leader of the Valley of Peace. However, when a powerful shape-shifting sorceress sets her eyes on his Staff of Wisdom, he suddenly realizes he’s going to need some help. Teaming up with a quick-witted corsac fox, Po soon discovers that heroes can be found in the most unexpected places. Starring Jack Black and Awkwafina.

<strong>‘Dune: Part Two’</strong>

PG-13, 166 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Sci-Fi/adventure.</em> Paul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe, he must prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. Starring Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet.