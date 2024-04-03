'Loot' returns on Apple TV+

Money changes everything. And can ruin a lot as well — lives, whole industries and art forms among them. “Loot” returns for a second season on Apple TV+, a streaming service underwritten by a tech company that made news some years back when it became the first business valued at more than $1 trillion. It was less of a big deal when it reached the $2 trillion mark, and it’s now well on its way to three.

Sums of that magnitude can distort reality. And that’s the point of “Loot,” a social satire starring Maya Rudolph as Molly Novak, the ex-wife of a tech tycoon (Adam Scott) caught sleeping with a subordinate half his age.

Molly decides to give away her fortune to help a world she barely understands and ends up looking ridiculous in the process. Over and over again. That’s the basic point of the show.

Before we lived in a world of infinite wealth and a TV industry in which no one seems to know or care how many people actually are watching, a show such as “Loot,” without enough story for as much as a second episode, would not get a second season.

In an earlier age, it also might have occurred to the writers and creators a character as dim as Molly might not be able to carry the load as a comic lead and might be better used as a secondary character or a less pivotal figure trotted out for occasional laughs. Call me old-fashioned, but no one would have watched “Gilligan’s Island” if it was all about “the millionaire and his wife.”

Look for Michaela Jae Rodriguez from “Pose” as Molly’s assistant, Sofia, a woman who appears to be the only one on the ball and the only one invested in her philosophy of bettering the world.

Rudolph has a great talent for absurdist humor, but she also is capable of creating three-dimensional characters, as she did with some poignance in the under-appreciated Prime Video fantasy “Forever” some years back.

Rudolph was recently on the receiving end of an elaborate joke. A faked poster for a “Golden Girls” reboot starring Rudolph, Tina Fey, Lisa Kudrow and Amy Poehler made the rounds on social media and became the subject of real dread and anticipation.

This might have been a mere practical joke, but it touched contemporary fears of deepfakes and played into television fans’ weariness of reboots and corporate unoriginality. People bought into the “Golden Girls” sendup precisely because it seemed ridiculous enough to be likely.

