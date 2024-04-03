Shaw Local

Life

Live music this weekend: April 3, 2024

By Daily Journal staff report

<strong>Ryan Leggott &amp; Matt Shipley’s open mic</strong>

The Dam Tap — 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee

<em>7 p.m. Thursday</em>

<strong>Landon James</strong>

The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington

<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Ryan Craig</strong>

The Library Bar — 131 E. Marsile St., Bourbonnais

<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Justin &amp; John Unplugged</strong>

On the Rox — 670 W. Station St., Kankakee

<em>9 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>John David Daily</strong>

Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club — 2672 Chippewa Drive, Bourbonnais

<em>4 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Jake Vaughn</strong>

Aroma Park Legion — 739 Sandbar Road, Kankakee

<em>5 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Worship Night</strong>

<strong>Featuring Tasha Layton, Meredith Andrews, Tim Timmons</strong>

Hawkins Centennial Chapel — 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Kendall Colette</strong>

The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington

<em>7:30 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Justin &amp; John Unplugged</strong>

The Tipsy Turtle — 139 W. Chebanse Ave., Chebanse

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Replay</strong>

Smokey Jo’s — 475 W. Burville Road, Crete

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Kelly Crabb and the Bowling Sisters</strong>

Family Worship Church of God — 420 Cardinal Drive, Bourbonnais

<em>11 a.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Blues Jam w/Susan Williams Band</strong>

The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley

<em>7 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Open Mic w/Tim O’Brien</strong>

The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley

<em>8 p.m. Tuesday</em>