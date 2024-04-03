Community Calendar: April 3-9

<strong>April 4</strong>

<strong>Clove Alliance art show</strong>

For the fourth year running, Clove Alliance is expressing its message through art. The local nonprofit, which aids survivors of sexual violence, is hosting Brave, Bold and Believed Art Show, an evening to celebrate and honor the journey of survivors and Clove’s efforts to end sexual violence. Artists are encouraged to create an original design in keeping with the themes of empowerment, strength, resilience and survivorship.

Opening night of the art exhibit will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee. The exhibition also can be viewed during museum hours from April 5 through May 1. Admission is free.

<strong>April 5-6</strong>

<strong>Planetarium event at ONU</strong>

At 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Strickler Planetarium presents "Off the Path." The screening is about the solar eclipse and is sponsored by Olivet Nazarene University, Strickler Planetarium and NASA Eclipse Ambassadors.

The event is free and is open to all ages. A limited number of free solar eclipse glasses will be available.

<strong>April 6</strong>

<strong>April Grooves Day</strong>

From 5 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday, CIRKA (Collaborative Initiative to Revive Kankakee Arts) will host its annual fundraiser at The Majestic, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. Live music will take place throughout the building during the event titled April Grooves Day.

At The Lush Vine will be The Traveling Radio show 6-7 p.m. and The BTB 7:30-8:30 p.m.; at The Majestic Theater will be The Katzpa Jammas 7-8 p.m. and Old Shoe 8:30-10:30 p.m.; at Flanagan’s Irish Pub will be Leigh Evin & Groovis 9-10 p.m. Flanagan’s will host an after party, where music will continue by Beeso & Friends (11 p.m.), All the Cool Molecules (midnight) and DJ Oliver Fade (1 a.m.). Tickets cost $20 each.

<strong>» Tickets: <a href="https://bit.ly/3IUcIw0" target="_blank">bit.ly/3IUcIw0</a></strong>

<strong>Final concert of KVSO 2023-24 season</strong>

The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra will present the final concert series of its 2023-24 season at 7 p.m. April 6. Sean Paul Mills, the newly appointed music director and conductor, will lead a program featuring works by Antonin Dvorak, Richard Strauss and Johannes Brahms. Also joining the KVSO will be guest French horn soloist Emily Whittaker.

Titled Hope for Friends & Families for Tomorrow, the KVSO will be performing Dvorak’s exuberant “Carnival Overture,” Strauss’ youthful and virtuosic “French horn Concerto No. 1” with soloist Whittaker and Brahms’ touching and triumphant “Symphony No. 2 in D Major.”

The performance will take place in Kresge Auditorium in the Larsen Fine Arts Center on the campus of Olivet Nazarene University, 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais.

New to the KVSO this season is a series of free pre-concert discussions. These discussions will take place 45 minutes before each performance and will provide audience members with an opportunity to learn more about the composers, selections, orchestra and soloists as well as ask questions of and interact with Mills and guest artists. There will be a reception at Larsen Fine Arts Center after the April 6 concert to meet and greet Mills.

Tickets for KVSO concerts are available through the KVSO website and at the door beginning one hour before each performance. Adults cost $30, and children cost $5.

<strong>» Tickets: <a href="https://www.kvso.org" target="_blank">kvso.org</a></strong>

<strong>April 18-21 (RSVP by April 6)</strong>

<strong>Singles in Agriculture weekend</strong>

The Illinois Chapter of Singles in Agriculture is hosting an event exploring Kankakee County. The event runs April 18-21. Starting at 5 p.m. April 18 will be registration and check in at the Comfort Inn & Suites in Bradley. Dinner will be at 6:30 p.m. at Cracker Barrel.

On April 19, participants will carpool to Van Drunen Farms (9:30 a.m.), Schoeffner Farm Museum (11 a.m.) and Locavore Farm (4:30 p.m.). On April 20, carpools will leave at 9 a.m. to go to Connect Roasters (9:30 a.m.), Thrive Mushrooms (11 a.m.) and BrickStone Brewery (12:45 p.m.). The event will conclude April 21. For more information, go to singlesinagriculture.org.

<strong>» Register by April 6: 708-534-8698 (Sandy); 815-953-8849 (Linda)</strong>

<strong>April 6-7</strong>

<strong>CHS presents ‘The Man Who Came to Dinner’</strong>

Theater and entertainment fans are invited to the auditorium of Central High School to hear celebrity lecturer Sheridain Whiteside regale with a tale of laughter and deceit in the high school’s production of “The Man Who Came to Dinner.” After being injured, Whiteside resides at the house of the Stanleys, and chaos ensues as he and his array of exotic friends turn the town upside down. The show is under the direction of Brianna Dayton and Jackson C. Dillon. The show includes mature language and themes. “The Man Who Came to Dinner” is by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman. Shows will take place at 7 p.m. April 6 and 2 p.m. April 7 at Central High School, 1134 3100N, Clifton. Tickets cost $7 in advance or $10 at the door.

<strong>» Tickets: <a href="mailto:kgifford@cusd4.org" target="_blank">kgifford@cusd4.org</a>; 815-694-2321</strong>

<strong>April 7</strong>

<strong>Spring Blooms and Brews</strong>

From 1-4 p.m. at Knack Brewing & Fermentations, 789 S. McMullen Ave., Kankakee, Boxed and Bloom Decor will be on site for an afternoon of bouquet making. Tickets cost $32 and include a choice of a custom wrapped fresh spring flower bouquet from the Bloom Bar and a brew from Knack.

<strong>» <a href="https://tinyurl.com/2d7jvdh3" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/2d7jvdh3</a></strong>

<strong>April 9</strong>

<strong>Bingo at Fun Hub</strong>

At 7 p.m. at Fun Hub, 501 N. Lowe Road, Aroma Park, play games of bingo to raise funds for Tuff Dawgs Rescue.

<strong>April 10</strong>

<strong>My Piece in the Puzzle</strong>

My Piece in the Puzzle 5.0 will begin April 10 and will run through May 15. This six-week class equips participants with resources and skills to promote racial equity and healing. Each class lasts about two hours.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for a light meal and the class begins at 6 p.m. at The Grow Center, 310 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. This is a collaboration between YWCA Kankakee, Healing Illinois, Project SUN and The Grow Center.

“Never has there been a more urgent time for building pathways to racial equity and healing in our community. Minority voices and needs are not heard and understood by many White residents who remain uneducated about the history of racial inequity and trauma experienced by persons of color in America,” said Rev. Robert Bushey, EDI Coordinator for the YWCA Kankakee and Consultant for Project SUN.

“By offering a safe space for White and BIPOC persons to explore the historical connections of structural racism in America to the racial equity conversations of today, we are addressing the lack of knowledge and understanding of racial healing and justice in our community. Many of our past participants, both White and BIPOC, have learned the history of racism in America for the first time. And that’s how racial healing begins.”

<strong>» Register: <a href="https://tinyurl.com/y5yphbkw" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/y5yphbkw</a></strong>