Community Calendar: April 10-16

<strong>April 10</strong>

<strong>Confident Connections: Finding Your Path Into Adulthood</strong>

This free event, sponsored by Project SUN, runs from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Collective Balance Counseling, 500 Brown Blvd., Bourbonnais. For people ages 17-21 to learn more about mindfulness, active listening, self-care and time management.

<strong>My Piece in the Puzzle</strong>

My Piece in the Puzzle 5.0 will begin April 10 and will run through May 15. This six-week class equips participants with resources and skills to promote racial equity and healing. Each class lasts about two hours.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for a light meal, and the class begins at 6 p.m. at The Grow Center, 310 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. This is a collaboration between YWCA Kankakee, Healing Illinois, Project SUN and The Grow Center.

“Never has there been a more urgent time for building pathways to racial equity and healing in our community. Minority voices and needs are not heard and understood by many white residents who remain uneducated about the history of racial inequity and trauma experienced by persons of color in America,” said Rev. Robert Bushey, EDI Coordinator for the YWCA Kankakee and Consultant for Project SUN.

“By offering a safe space for white and Black, Indigenous, persons of color persons to explore the historical connections of structural racism in America to the racial equity conversations of today, we are addressing the lack of knowledge and understanding of racial healing and justice in our community. Many of our past participants, both white and BIPOC, have learned the history of racism in America for the first time. And, that’s how racial healing begins.”

<strong>» Register: <a href="https://tinyurl.com/y5yphbkw" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/y5yphbkw</a></strong>

<strong>April 11</strong>

<strong>Kankakee Kultivators April meeting</strong>

Are you itching to start your gardening? The Kankakee Kultivators Garden Club will be presenting Container Gardening at its April meeting. The program will be held at 1 p.m. in the third-floor meeting room of the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. Presenters will be Marla Gash and Mary Prairie, members of the club. The program is free and open to the public. No RSVP required. The Kankakee Kultivators is a local garden club that promotes the beautification of its community. They organize annual garden walks, give gardening advice, host guest speakers and more.

<strong>Maldonado Family Law ribbon cutting</strong>

From 4:30-6 p.m. at Maldonado Family Law, 51 S. Main St., Manteno, join the Manteno Chamber of Commerce as it cuts the ribbon on the law practice.

<strong>KACC Glo Bingo</strong>

Kankakee Area Career Center is hosting its first-ever Glo fundraiser at Knights of Columbus, 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. Running from 5:30-10 p.m., the proceeds from the event will benefit student scholarships for KACC. Tickets cost $40 in advance and $45 at the door if any remain. The cost for a reserved table of eight is $320.

<strong>» Tickets: <a href="https://bit.ly/49x0Bkf" target="_blank">bit.ly/49x0Bkf</a></strong>

<strong>St. Anne Cruise Night</strong>

Starting in April and running the second Thursday of the month through September will be St. Anne Cruise Night at the corner of Chicago Avenue and Grant Street. The events run from 6-9 p.m., and each night will feature a chance for prizes.

The cruise nights are run by Zach and Nicole DuFrain with permission from the mayor and the village of St. Anne.

“At the event, we run a 50/50 raffle with second chance prizes, and all the proceeds get donated to local charities as well as a Hot Wheels giveaway for kids under 12,” Zach DuFrain said. “Our events are 100% funded by sponsorships from local businesses and donations from individuals.”

For more information and a list of sponsors, search St. Anne Cruise Night on Facebook.

<strong>April 12</strong>

Life Line Screening

Residents living in and around Kankakee can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with screenings by Life Line Screening. Knights of Columbus will host this community event at 187 S. Indiana Ave., Kankakee.

Screenings can check for: the level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health; HDL and LDL cholesterol levels; diabetes risk; kidney and thyroid function and more. Pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Pre-registration is required.

» Register: 1-877-237-1287; <a href="https://www.lifelinescreening.com" target="_blank">lifelinescreening.com</a>

April 12

2nd annual Lee Hall Memorial Race

At 7 p.m. at Kankakee County Speedway, 213 W. 4000S Road, Kankakee, will be the 2nd annual Lee Hall Race for the Factory Stock Division. Last year saw a great field of cars that raced for more than $5,000. This year’s race is expected to be bigger with cars from all over the Midwest.

April 13

Springfest 5K

Opening ceremonies for the annual Springfest 5K kick off at 8:40 a.m. at the Manteno American Legion, 117 N. Walnut St., Manteno.

The Kankakee River Running Club’s Springfest features a 5K run and a mile-and-a-half walk.

WVLI and WIVR deejay Denny Case will be on site to spin tunes during the race as well as to play the National Anthem while the Manteno Boy Scouts Troop 382 post the colors to start the event.

To sign up for the race, go to racerpal.com/races/springfest. Those interested in volunteering can email Dan Gerber at <a href="mailto:gerb959@gmail.com" target="_blank">gerb959@gmail.com</a>. There will be birdhouses for participants and age group awards. Volunteers also will receive a birdhouse.

Most of the profits from the event will benefit the veterans of the Manteno American Legion.

Spring Craft & Vendor Extravaganza

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kankakee County Fairgrounds, 213 W. 4000S Road, Kankakee, there will be a craft and vendor show with free admission.

BTPD’s Tax Trot

The Bourbonnais Township Park District’s Tax Trot Race has options for a 10K run (6.2 miles), a 5K run (3.1 miles) or a 2-mile walk that all go through the trails of Perry Farm Park.

» Sign up: <a href="https://bit.ly/3SO5TSL" target="_blank">bit.ly/3SO5TSL</a>

Still I Rise health & wellness fair

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee, nonprofit organization Still I Rise and U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Matteson, will host a health and wellness fair. The event is free and open to the public.

The event will feature health care providers, financial resources, veterans resources, educational programs, mental health providers, diagnostic services, community resources and recreation opportunities. For more information, call 815-414-9614.

‘LATE: A Love Story’

Rachelle Zola, 75, is walking from Chicago to Montgomery, Ala., to confront the pervasive realities of racism and amplify the voices of those who have been marginalized and silenced.

Zola will be performing her one-woman play, “LATE: A Love Story,” and hosting a discussion about the stories she has to tell from 1-4 p.m. at The Grow Center, 310 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. Lunch will be provided at noon with the show and discussion to follow. Registration is required for this free event.

For more information about the event, contact Rev. Robert Bushey, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion coordinator for YWCA Kankakee and executive director of The Grow Center of Bourbonnais, at <a href="mailto:revbushey@gmail.com" target="_blank">revbushey@gmail.com</a> or 815-348-7755.

» Register: <a href="https://tinyurl.com/24pevtj3" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/24pevtj3</a>

Elements of Legit Jazz Guitar Clinic

At 1 p.m. at King Music, 670 W. Broadway St., Bradley, celebrate International Guitar & Jazz Month with Freddie Franken, ONU’s Assistant Professor of Music since 2006, specializing in jazz and guitar. This will be an opportunity to enhance one’s understanding and performance of jazz guitar under the expert guidance of Freddie Franken. Please bring your own instrument to the clinic.

Dueling Pianos for Child Network’s 30th Anniversary

From 6-9 p.m. at Quality Inn & Suites, 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley, Child Network will host the annual dueling pianos fundraiser featuring Fun Pianos. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $40. There will be a cash bar, appetizers, silent auction and split-the-pot tickets. The event marks 30 years of Child Network’s operating locally.

» Tickets: <a href="https://www.bit.ly/3uokoDe" target="_blank">bit.ly/3uokoDe</a>

Spring Country Music Festival

From 7-11 p.m., the KWI Saddle Club of Kankakee will host a Spring Country Music Festival at the Essex Community Club, 217 Parls St., Essex. The cost is $5 for entry, and the event will be headlined by the band Phoenix. Food and drink will be available. There will be auction items for bid and a cake walk and auction.

» Tickets: 815-354-2822

April 15-16

Createur Conference & Pitch Competition

Join the McGraw School of Business at Olivet Nazarene University for the second annual Createur Conference & Pitch Competition, a vibrant celebration of entrepreneurship and innovation. This event is open to high school students, college students and Olivet Alumni. Keynote speakers include Auntie Anne Beiler, Founder of Auntie Anne’s Pretzels; Brett Hagler, CEO and Co-Founder of New Story; Justin Donald, The Lifestyle Investor. Learn from more than 24 entrepreneurs during spark sessions.

April 16

ECDA Lead Workshop

At 5:30 p.m., the city of Kankakee’s Economic & Community Development Agency will host a lead workshop where participants will learn the hidden lead dangers and how to safeguard homes and families. The workshop will be presented by Krystal Luie, lead program manager, and will be held at the ECDA office, 275 E. Court St., Suite 201, Kankakee.

Green Drinks Kankakee

At 6:30 p.m. at BrickStone Brewery, 557 William Latham Drive, Bourbonnais, the topic of the monthly meeting is a presentation by Chicago’s Field Museum of Natural History mycologist Matthew Nelsen, whose talk is titled “Friendly or Deadly? A View into the Mysterious Lives of Fungi,” which promises to explain how fungi can be both friendly and deadly, and he will provide a window into the mysterious lives of these fascinating and important organisms.