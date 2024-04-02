RANDALL: Messy bed, messy head

I recently made a new acquaintance who happens to be dating my son! She has been a great influence on him, especially because I noticed he makes his bed nearly every day now. I mentioned how great it was that he was making his bed and she said, “messy bed, messy head,” and I thought how true that is.

I am a firm believer making your bed is the best way to start your day. I like to say once your bed is made, 50% to 75% of your bedroom is instantly organized. If you think about it, it only takes 30 seconds to make your bed, and that results in organization in your bedroom for 16 hours. If it is taking more than 30 seconds, then I recommend you lose some of those decorative pillows and simplify your bed-making.

When I questioned my son about making his bed every day, he said it feels so good to get into bed when it is made after a very long day. There is the second reason to make your bed: I feel like making your bed sets the tone for your day. You accomplish something within minutes of waking up, and you can breeze through your day knowing that.

There are a lot of daily habits organized people do that will continue that tone. After the bed is made, the next stop usually is getting ready for the day. Organized people might have a caddy of toiletries they use every day. Once they are done with their routine, they put the caddy away. Putting things away right after you use them keeps your house organized. If it is inconvenient to put something away, that means you probably are not storing it in the best place. Organization must be convenient to be kept up.

When it comes to dressing for the day, planning ahead streamlines the morning routine. My dressing is simplified because I rotate my clothes in my closet every week. This way I know I have not worn the same top two weeks in a row. I am a little silly about making sure I do not repeat my clothes at work more than once per month. Planning your wardrobe on Sunday for the whole week is another great idea.

Next stop could be grabbing your lunch to take to work. Organized people prepare their lunch the night before or at least figure out what they are taking for lunch the next day. If you are super organized, you might even meal prep your lunches Sunday evening for the full week. That takes a lot of decision making out of your sometimes hectic mornings.

Other daily habits that help with your morning routine include having one location for your purse or wallet and keys so you are not scrambling to find them.

In conclusion, start your day with a clear head by making your bed.