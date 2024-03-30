New on the bookshelf: March 30, 2024

<strong>‘Dreamer’ looks at complexities of identity, allegiance</strong>

Readers might think they know Brent Cummings, the main character in David Finkel’s “An American Dreamer.” He’s “a white male pickup-driving ex-soldier living in a Georgia county where, in 2016, Donald Trump received 71 percent of the votes.”

But people are complicated. And one of the strengths of this excellent book is how deftly Finkel presents those complications.

“Dreamer” follows Cummings between the 2016-20 presidential elections. When Finkel began this book, “I had no way of knowing what would take place,” he notes. With immersion journalism — following a person over time — the writer doesn’t know how a story will play out, or even, sometimes, what the story is. But Finkel — a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist with the Washington Post — believed that following people “wrestling with their own questions about what was happening would lead to a story worth adding to the record of such a pivotal time in American history.”

A pivotal time indeed. Like many others, Cummings and his wife, Laura, went to bed on Election Night 2016 assuming Hillary Clinton had won but woke up to find the world utterly changed.

— Laurie Hertzel, Star Tribune

<strong>How Calvin Trillin mastered ‘The Lede’</strong>

In journalism, the “lede” is the introduction to a story, a sentence or paragraph designed to entice readers to continue.

For example, the lede in a review of Calvin Trillin’s “The Lede” might be: Calvin Trillin is an annoyingly good writer.

Presumably, the juxtaposition of “annoyingly” and “good” will beguile readers: “What can this mean?” they’ll ask. “I guess there’s only one way to find out. I have to continue reading.”

But there’s the rub. The better the lede, the more important it is to justify those words. In Trillin’s case, however, that’s simple.

Trillin is a long-time contributor to the New Yorker, where he usually writes lengthy articles on subjects that catch his fancy, ranging from the murder of a farmer’s wife in Iowa to the life and times of Joe Bob Briggs, a controversial drive-in film critic for a Dallas newspaper.

One of his first poems was about Richard Nixon adviser John Sununu, titled “If You Knew What Sununu.” If you knew what I know, you’d run out and buy this book right away, if only to remember what writing is like when it goes past 140 characters.

— Curt Schleier, Star Tribune

<strong>Debut novel asks what we can believe in</strong>

The world created in Scott Guild’s debut novel “Plastic” is embroiled in authoritarianism, nuclear war, climate change, terrorism, invasive technology, racism …

Now imagine that environment populated by Barbie dolls, albeit a generic version (called “figurines”) with similar composition, nylon hair, hinged joints and lack of blood when injured. In the way they experience life, though, the figurines in “Plastic” are like humans — even when they fall in love with waffles or develop “Brad Pitt Disease,” in which the afflicted slowly turn to ash.

To cope with the dystopia they live in, figurines look to the Church of Divine Acceptance (CODA), a TV show called “Nuclear Family,” mood-altering substances known as “zing-sticks” or anxiety medication such as “SettleSelf” or “ChillDude.” The ultimate escape is owning a Smartbody. It allows users to enter the limitless virtual landscape, and figurine Erin James sells the devices — along with the nasty job of cleaning rentals — at Tablet Town.

“Plastic” is a weird, sometimes puzzling and complicated book, to be sure, but an affecting one with way more depth and humanity than its title would let on.

— Maren Longbella, Star Tribune